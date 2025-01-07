Health, Exercise, And Fitness Dominate Americans' New Year's Resolutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Among these fitness-focused individuals, the top aspirations include building muscle or strength (50%), establishing a regular exercise routine (44%), and improving mental through physical activity (42%). These goals reflect a holistic understanding of fitness, highlighting its benefits for both physical and mental well-being.

Nearly 100 million U.S. adults plan to prioritize health and in 2025, affordability remains a concern.

To turn these ambitions into action, Americans overwhelmingly recognize the importance of structured exercise spaces such as gyms, studios, and health clubs. Nearly nine-in-ten (88%) say access to fitness facilities will be important to achieving their goals, with 61% rating it very important. Consequently, most plan to maintain their existing membership (58%) or join a new fitness facility in 2025 (23%).

Despite the enthusiasm for fitness and exercise, affordability remains a concern. Nearly one-third cite cost as a top factor that might prevent them from achieving their fitness goals in 2025. This tension between ambition and accessibility underscores a broader issue in making health and fitness achievable for all Americans.

"Americans are entering the new year with strong ambitions to improve their health and fitness, but financial strain is a real obstacle for many," said Liz Clark,

HFA president and CEO. "This represents both a challenge and an opportunity to explore strategic solutions that can make fitness more accessible to everyone."

The survey coincides with the release of a new

HFA report, Reversing the Physical Inactivity Crisis – Fitness Affordability as Strategic Policy. Conducted in collaboration with Portas Consulting, the report explores how public investment in strategic pricing policies-such as those proposed under the PHIT Act-could expand access to structured exercise and deliver transformative health and economic benefits.

U.S. fitness facility customers are almost 50% more likely to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended levels of physical activity compared to non-customers.

Investing in a 10% reduction in fitness facility membership fees could enable 17 million more Americans to participate in structured fitness.

This modest adjustment could prevent 500,000 chronic disease cases annually, saving $12.2 billion in healthcare costs. The resulting growth in fitness participation could stimulate $12.3 billion in consumer spending, create 230,000 jobs, and enhance life satisfaction and community trust for millions.

Together, the new survey and report present a roadmap for aligning Americans' fitness goals in 2025 with actionable solutions.

"Making fitness affordable is not only about helping people meet their personal goals," Clark emphasized. "It's about fostering healthier communities and unlocking the far-reaching societal benefits that come with increased physical activity."

Methodology

Kantar, on behalf of the Health and Fitness Association (HFA), conducted an online survey December 19-27, 2024 among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adult Americans aged 18 and over related to new year's resolutions and 2025 goals. The margin of error is +/- 2 percent and greater among subgroups.

The report, Reversing the Physical Inactivity Crisis – Fitness Affordability as Strategic Policy, explores the impact of targeted price reductions for fitness facility memberships. Conducted by the Health & Fitness Association in collaboration with

Portas Consulting , the study integrates consumer surveys with Portas' proprietary Social Return on Investment (SROI) model to estimate the health, social, and economic impact. The consumer survey, conducted in September 2024, included 1,517 adult Americans.

SOURCE Health & Fitness Association