Linda Mack of Mack International has been shortlisted in two categories by the With Intelligence Private Asset Management Awards: Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices and Women in Wealth Advocate of the Year 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Intelligence Private Asset Management magazine

(PAM) recently announced

Mack International

as a shortlist nominee for two prestigious 2024 PAM Awards: "Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices " and "Leading Women's Advocate in Wealth Management." For over two decades, these Awards have provided a platform for the "best of the best" in the industry. These honors are highly sought after by top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers operating within the private wealth management space, to showcase the incredible work they have accomplished.

The judging process uses an independent panel of industry experts who base their decisions on a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the finalists.

This is the 13th consecutive selection of Mack International on the shortlist in the category of Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices-an award Mack International has won several times in the past. This year, Mack is one of three firms shortlisted for Best Consulting Firm. This award recognizes consultants serving ultra-high net worth and family office businesses that have demonstrated outstanding insight and support. Success in this category depends on a mixture of

customer and revenue growth, service innovations and market leadership, and client testimonials. Linda emphasized what a privilege it is to be part of the PAM award shortlist. "We are honored to be among such esteemed colleagues in the industry and recognized for sharing our insights and ideas as consultants. It gives us great confidence that our efforts are aligned with best-in-class providers."



Firmly established in a crucial niche of the executive search market, Linda Mack is a highly sought-after speaker at Family Office and Family Investment conferences on a global basis. "Today's market is ultra-competitive, and families are looking for guidance. We help our clients execute their strategic vision by delivering exceptional counsel regarding their human capital needs. To us, a "search" is an intimate consulting relationship, not a transaction," said Linda. "Our consulting goes beyond the "search" to include strategic planning, organization design/structure, succession, governance, onboarding, performance management, executive compensation, and retention strategies for C-suite executives."

"Leading Woman's Advocate" is a category that Linda Mack was awarded in 2022, and this year she has again been shortlisted as an individual finalist for 2024. She is one of four nominees. The award recognizes individuals in the industry who are an inspiration to both female clients and colleagues who have done

the most to further the interests and participation of women in the in the wealth management industry. The judges evaluate evidence of support for gender balance in senior leadership positions and proactive efforts including mentorship to combat gender bias in the workplace. Testimonials are part of the key criteria. "Mentoring women who are starting or continuing to build their own businesses as well as those aspiring to leadership roles within the family office and wealth and investment management businesses, is a priority for me," said Linda. "I remember the challenges I faced in starting my own business. I am happy to help pave the way for other women and pay it forward. Being nominated in this category is truly special."

This year's spectacular black-tie gala dinner and ceremony celebrating the top-performing elite of the private wealth community will take place on February 5 at the iconic Guastavino's in New York City.

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement, compensation practices, and performance metrics.

Founder and President,

Linda C. Mack

has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term "expert generalist" in the industry.

About the PAM Awards

PAM Awards are designed for investment advisors and wealth professionals, operating within the private asset management industry, who have proven to be the best and most knowledgeable in the industry. The judging process, using an independent panel made up of wealth industry experts, is based on a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators. Successful candidates have demonstrated exemplary performance in four critical categories: Financial Progress, Growth, Client Satisfaction, and Product Innovation.

