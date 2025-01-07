SAFCO Closes $100 Million Warehouse Facility With Deutsche Bank, Renews Existing Capital One Facility Through 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO"), a services leader, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $100 million warehouse facility with Deutsche Bank, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. This new bilateral facility further strengthens SAFCO's liquidity position and enhances its capacity to support continued portfolio expansion.

The new Deutsche warehouse facility is the second bilateral agreement within SAFCO's funding platform, underscoring the company's commitment to diversifying its funding sources and driving sustainable, profitable growth. In addition to this milestone, SAFCO has successfully renewed its existing facility with Capital One, extending its maturity through 2028. These enhancements to SAFCO's liquidity profile reinforce the organization's ability to capitalize on new opportunities with ample funding capacity and strong bank relationships.

"These recent changes in our funding sources allow SAFCO to continue to profitably grow our portfolio and further strengthen our market position," said SAFCO CEO George Fussell. "We are excited to leverage this additional capacity to deliver on our strategic objectives and provide continued value to our customers and stakeholders."

The closing of the Deutsche Bank facility and the extension with Capital One highlight SAFCO's strong financial partnerships and continued focus on operational excellence and portfolio growth.

About SAFCO

SAFCO is an industry-leading auto finance company built on the belief that credit alone should not measure potential. With headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida, SAFCO has relationships with over 3,000 dealerships. Contact us today to learn how our advanced technology and expertise can boost your dealership's success.

Contact: Jason Person

Chief Financial Officer

954-745.2503

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC

