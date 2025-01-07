Primohoagies Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Free Hoagies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exciting Offers and New Ownership Announced at Runnemede

RUNNEMEDE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand re-opening of its location in Runnemede, NJ is set for Monday January 13th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 151 S Black Horse Pike Runnemede, NJ 08078 and is under new ownership by local resident, Prit Patel.

To celebrate Runnemede's new ownership, PrimoHoagies is offering PrimoPerks members* 100 FREE Primo Size Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese Hoagies to the first 100 customers in line! After that, enjoy Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99 after that all day long on January 13, 2025!

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The store is expected to employ about 10-15 employees, with dine-in outdoor seating, plus takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

