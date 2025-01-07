V. Kumar's Groundbreaking Contributions To Marketing Honored In 'Legend In Marketing' Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is proud to announce the release of the 'Legend in Marketing' series featuring the pioneering work of V. Kumar, one of the world's leading marketing scholars. This collection celebrates Kumar's significant contributions to the field, providing invaluable insights into marketing strategies, customer relationship management, and data-driven decision-making that have shaped modern marketing practices.

'Legend in Marketing' series compiles Kumar's groundbreaking research and thought leadership across several decades, offering a comprehensive look into his influential work. From predictive analytics and customer lifetime value to international marketing and the integration of big data, Kumar's Marketing Research: Applications and Marketing Research: New Methodology have become essential reading for academics, practitioners, and students worldwide.

Key Titles in the Series:

Customer Relationship Management and Analytics

Explore the depth of CRM strategies that have revolutionized how businesses understand and engage with their customers, backed by Kumar's extensive research in customer loyalty and retention.

International Marketing: Global Approaches

A deep dive into the complexities of international marketing, offering frameworks that have guided global companies in navigating cross-border challenges and opportunities.

Marketing Research and Data-Driven Strategies

This book showcases Kumar's expertise in using data and analytics to drive marketing decisions, focusing on how organizations can leverage data to build predictive models that enhance performance.

Customer Lifetime Value: The New Benchmark for Success

V. Kumar's research on customer lifetime value (CLV) has been pivotal in transforming marketing metrics and shaping long-term business strategies aimed at maximizing profitability.

About the Author: V. Kumar (VK) is the Professor of Marketing and the Goodman Academic-Industry Partnership Professor, Goodman School of Business, Brock University, ON, Canada. Professor Kumar has published over 300 papers in scholarly journals and over 30 books, received over 20 Lifetime Achievement Awards and over 25 Research and Teaching Excellence Awards. He has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Marketing (2014 to 2018) and serves/served as the Department Editor of POM, the Consulting Editor of JIBS, and the Senior Consulting Editor of Elsevier Marketing Journals. Global Fortune 500 firms have implemented many of VK's ideas and models in multiple areas of marketing and operations, which have resulted in gains of over multi-billion dollars.

Availability: The 'Legend in Marketing' series by V. Kumar is available through Vibrant Publishers and leading booksellers worldwide. The series is designed for marketing professionals, academics, and students eager to deepen their understanding of advanced marketing practices.

About Vibrant Publishers: Vibrant Publishers is a leader in publishing concise, high-quality books for management professionals, academics, and beginners. With a focus on accessible and practical content, Vibrant's catalog spans a wide array of subjects, making complex topics easy to understand.

