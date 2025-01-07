Avid Solutions, Inc. Partners With Aeshield To Revolutionize Instrument Testing Intervals For Industrial Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avid Solutions, Inc., a leader in advanced industrial and process control, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with aeShield, a leading provider of integrated safety lifecycle management solutions. Through this collaboration, Avid Solutions will leverage aeShield's applications to extend instrument testing intervals, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and maintaining compliance for industrial operations.

This partnership enables Avid Solutions to integrate aeShield's innovative into its offerings, providing clients with tools to optimize the frequency of instrument testing without compromising safety or reliability. By applying aeShield's expert systems and safety management software, companies can transition from time-based to risk-based testing strategies, resulting in significant cost savings and operational improvements.

“A Game-Changer for Industrial Safety and Efficiency”

With aeShield's applications, Avid Solutions can help industrial facilities evaluate the actual performance and failure probabilities of their safety instrumented systems (SIS) and other critical instrumentation. This data-driven approach ensures compliance with safety regulations like IEC 61511 while extending testing intervals where feasible.

“This partnership with aeShield represents a transformative opportunity for our clients,” said Justin Ryan, Director of Technology and Energy Transition, at Avid Solutions.“By extending testing intervals, we're reducing operational costs and downtime while maintaining the highest safety standards. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, value-driven solutions.”

“A Partnership Built on Innovation and Safety”

aeShield's robust applications are designed to simplify and enhance compliance with safety standards while optimizing processes.

“Partnering with Avid Solutions allows us to bring our tools to a broader audience,” said Mike Scott, CEO, aeShield.“Together, we're helping industrial companies make smarter, data-driven decisions about their safety and reliability practices, unlocking substantial value while preserving safety integrity.”





Benefits of the Partnership

.Extended Testing Intervals: Reduced frequency of instrument testing, leading to lower labor and operational costs.

.Enhanced Compliance: Streamlined adherence to safety standards such as IEC 61511.

.Optimized Resources: Improved resource allocation through data-driven decision-making.

.Reduced Downtime: Fewer interruptions to production processes without compromising safety.

About Avid Solutions, Inc.

Avid Solutions, Inc. specializes in delivering advanced industrial automation and process control solutions tailored to a range of industries. By integrating innovative technologies, Avid Solutions helps clients achieve operational excellence, safety, and sustainability. For more information, visit .

About aeShield

aeShield is a leading provider of integrated safety lifecycle management software, offering innovative solutions that ensure compliance, optimize performance, and enhance safety integrity. aeShield's applications are used by industrial facilities worldwide to manage and simplify their safety processes. For more information, visit .

