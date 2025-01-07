Plexusdx And Evexia Diagnostics Partner To Distribute At Home Genetic Nutrition And Medication Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PlexusDx, a leader in AI-powered precision health, and Evexia Diagnostics, renowned for their comprehensive clinical laboratory services, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration will expand access to advanced at-home genetic testing, focusing on Pharmacogenomics (PGx) and Nutrigenomics (NGx) to enhance personalized healthcare for both consumers and healthcare providers.

PlexusDx's mission to deliver science-based recommendations through cutting-edge AI and genetic analysis aligns seamlessly with Evexia Diagnostics' commitment to providing fast, reliable diagnostic solutions tailored to the needs of functional and integrative medicine practitioners. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize how individuals approach their health by empowering them with actionable insights derived from their unique genetic profiles.

Pharmacogenomics and Nutrigenomics: Precision Health for All

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing from PlexusDx identifies which medications are most compatible with an individual's genetic makeup, ensuring more effective treatment while minimizing adverse side effects. As over 66% of U.S. adults take at least one prescription medication, this innovative approach can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

In addition to pharmacogenomics, PlexusDx offers Nutrigenomics (NGx) testing, which evaluates an individual's genetic response to macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and potential food sensitivities. With over 75% of Americans looking to improve their health through diet and nutrition, this test empowers users to make smarter dietary choices tailored to their genetic needs.

Evexia Diagnostics' network of over 20,000 clinical practitioners will now have access to these advanced testing services, which not only deliver personalized insights but also offer healthcare providers a valuable tool to guide treatment strategies with precision. This partnership enhances the capabilities of clinicians by minimizing trial and error and providing patients with tailored recommendations for both medication and nutrition.

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Accessibility

Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx, expressed his excitement about the partnership:“At PlexusDx, we believe personalized medicine is the future of healthcare. Our collaboration with Evexia Diagnostics allows us to bring actionable genetic insights directly to individuals and clinicians, empowering better health decisions with greater precision.”

Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics, echoed this sentiment, saying,“Partnering with PlexusDx allows us to expand our offering of clinically actionable, personalized testing solutions. By integrating pharmacogenomics and nutrigenomics into our diagnostic portfolio, we are furthering our mission to provide practitioners with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care.”

A Streamlined Process for Consumers and Providers

Through a simple three-step process, PlexusDx makes genetic testing accessible and easy. Consumers can order a test online, complete a cheek swab at home, and mail the sample back using a prepaid envelope. Once the results are processed, individuals receive personalized reports that can be shared with their healthcare providers, helping guide medication and nutritional decisions.

For healthcare practitioners, the partnership offers seamless integration of advanced genetic testing into daily practice. With support from Evexia's established network, practitioners can leverage this data to create more personalized treatment plans and improve patient outcomes.

About PlexusDx

PlexusDx is a CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in precision health solutions. The company combines advanced genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized recommendations based on each individual's genetic makeup. PlexusDx is committed to transforming healthcare by providing individuals with the insights they need to take control of their health.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Founded in 2007, Evexia Diagnostics provides comprehensive clinical laboratory services to functional and integrative medicine practitioners. Known for its cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, Evexia supports clinicians with fast, reliable, and affordable testing that enhances patient care. The company is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with innovative tools to better serve their patients.

