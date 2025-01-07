Investors Who Purchased Shares Of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation In Connection With Pending Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in The Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD ) shares.

On October 10, 2024, Toronto-Dominion Bank unveiled the resolutions reached from the United States investigations, which included, in addition to the punitive payment of $3.09 billion, both an asset cap, preventing TD's U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, a reflection of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2024, and further subjects TD to more stringent approval processes for its product, service, and market rollouts. Further, the Department of Justice, in their own corresponding release, highlighted the significance of TD's failures as "the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering."

On October 22, 2024, an investor inNYSE: TD shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants provided investors with material information concerning the scope of the issues surrounding TD's anti-money laundering ("AML") program employed to comply with the United States' Bank Secrecy Act ('BSA"), the ability for defendants to "fix" those issues, and the punitive and remedial compliance measures likely to be imposed upon TD through the resolution of these investigations, that the Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's optimistic claims of updating and fixing the existing AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issues the program was facing, and setting aside specific provisional estimates as to the monetary impact of the punitive and compliance measures believed to be imposed, and that the Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of TD's AML program; pertinently, TD concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the failures of the Company's AML program and made no indication that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive or compliance measures would be imposed that would undermine TD's continued growth for the foreseeable future.

