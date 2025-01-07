AI-Driven Medical Diagnostics Set To Surpass $4.7 Billion By 2029, Transforming Patient Care And Clinical Workflow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market drivers include the influx of big data, a growing number of cross-industry partnerships, increasing adoption of AI solutions to reduce work pressure on radiologists, rising government initiatives. Market restraints include a reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, inadequate AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software. Key market opportunities include untapped emerging markets and increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems.
Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Modality (MRI, CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound), Applications (IVD, Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/GYN), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Labs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.71 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
The adoption of AI in medical diagnostics is rising at a faster pace owing to factors such as growing government focus on increasing uptake of AI-based technologies, AI solutions being more used by radiologists to decrease workload, and the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations. However, the shortage of trained AI workforce and unstable regulations are factors expected to restrain the market growth.
Services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2024 to 2029 in global AI in medical diagnostics market
The AI in medical diagnostics market is categorized by components into software, hardware, and services. In 2023, the software segment dominated the market due to its capability to streamline operations, automate workflows, and enhance diagnostic accuracy. However, from 2024 to 2029, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing demand for managed services, integration support, and training required to deploy and optimize AI solutions in healthcare settings. These services help address challenges such as limited healthcare staff and the growing volume of imaging scans, enabling healthcare providers to achieve operational efficiency and improved patient care.
In Vivo Diagnostics Segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the global AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023
The AI in the medical diagnostics market is also segmented by application into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In 2023, the in vivo diagnostics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the growing adoption of AI solutions by healthcare practitioners. These solutions assist in real-time imaging analysis, reducing human error, and improving treatment outcomes. In vivo diagnostics applications, such as AI-powered imaging for cancer detection and cardiovascular assessments, are widely used in clinical practice. While the in vivo segment leads currently, the in vitro segment, focusing on AI-based tools for laboratory testing and analysis, is expected to exhibit vigorous growth during the forecast period, driven by growing advancements in AI for precision diagnostics and laboratory automation.
The Hospitals segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the global AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023
By end users, the AI in the medical diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. In 2023, the hospital segment is projected to hold the largest market share of this market. Factors such as the increase in the adoption of MIS procedures in hospitals to enhance the quality of patient care, and the advancement in the application of imaging modalities to improve workflow.
North America dominated the AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023
Geographically, the AI in medical diagnostics market can be broadly categorized into five key regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The region of North America is likely to see the maximum share in 2023, due to advanced health care infrastructure, with widespread adoption of AI technologies and significant investment in R&D by companies and institutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR over the period from 2024-2029, due to a growing prevalence of cancer, increased use of AI in diagnostics and for the purpose of health system upgradation by the government.
The prominent players in this market are Microsoft (US), Merative (US), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Google (US), GE HealthCare (US), Digital Diagnostics Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Enlitic, Inc. (US), InformAI (US), isometric (Belgium), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Aidence (Netherlands), Nano-X Imaging LTD. (Israel), Quibim (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Inc (US), Aidoc (US), Lunit, Inc. (South Korea), Therapixel (France), EchoNous, Inc. (US), and Brainomix (UK).
Research Coverage
The report studies the AI in medical diagnostics market based on component, application, end user, modality and region The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total AI in medical diagnostics market The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions
This report provides insightful data on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (Influx of big data, a growing number of cross-industry partnerships, increasing adoption of AI solutions to reduce work pressure on radiologists, rising government initiatives), restraints (Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, Inadequate AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software), opportunities (Untapped emerging markets, Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems), and challenges (Budgetary constraints, Unstructured healthcare data) influencing the growth of the ai in medical diagnostics market Market Penetration: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the AI in the medical diagnstics market. Product Development/Innovation: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the AI in the medical diagnstics market. Market Development : Insightful data on profitable developing areas. Market Diversification: Details about recent developments and advancements in the AI in the medical diagnstics market. Competitive Assessment: Extensive assessment of the products, growth tactics, revenue projections, and market categories of the top competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Players in Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market North America: Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Application and Country Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Key Country Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Region Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market: Developed vs. Emerging Economies
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Influx of Big Data with Increasing Digitization and Adoption of Information Systems Surge in Cross-Industry Partnerships & Collaborations Increasing Demand for AI-based Solutions in Radiology Rising Government Initiatives to Implement AI-based Technologies in Healthcare Settings Availability of Extensive Funding for AI-based Startups
Restraints
Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies Inadequate AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software
Opportunities
Untapped Emerging Markets Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems
Challenges
Budgetary Constraints Unstructured Healthcare Data due to Growing Digital Footprint and Technology Trends Privacy Concerns Related to Data Protection Limited Interoperability for AI Solutions
Case Study Analysis
Mayo Clinic Integrates AI-Enabled Digital Diagnostics and Boosts Medical Research with Google Cloud Platform Resolving Challenges of Understaffed Workforce and Backlog with Veye Lung Nodules Nvidia AI Enterprise Software and GPUs Help Improve Performance and Precision of Tumor Targeting Zhejiang University and Zhejiang De Image Solutions Use Intel AI Solutions to Process Ultrasound Waitemata District Health Board Project Utilizes Precision-Driven Health Solutions
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Component
Software
Imaging Software - Integration of Advanced Features (3D Rendering, AI-Driven Image Analysis, and Automated Reporting) to Drive Demand Predictive Analysis Software - Growing Use of AI-Powered Predictive Analytics in Healthcare for Early Disease Detection, Personalized Treatment, and Enhancing Operational Efficiency to Drive Market Diagnostic Software -Increased Integration of AI into Diagnostic Processes for Enhancing Accuracy and Efficiency to Fuel Market Growth Services - Rising Deployment and Integration of AI Systems to Drive Demand Hardware
Processors 6.4.2 Memory
Development of High-Bandwidth Memory for AI Applications to Drive Market Networks
Adapter - Increasing Demand for Seamless Data Integration and Growing Adoption of Machine Learning and Imaging Technologies to Drive Market Switch - Efficient Data Routing and Integration Features to Fuel Demand Interconnect - Need for Efficient Data Transmission to Drive Demand
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Rising Installation of Advanced AI Diagnostic Imaging Solutions to Drive Market Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers to Drive Market Diagnostic Laboratories
Rising Specimen Test Volumes to Drive Market Other End-users
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Modality
Imaging Modalities
Computed Tomography X-Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging Ultrasound Mammography Other Imaging Modalities Diagnostics Modalities
Immunoassay Clinical Chemistry Hematology Microbiology
Rising Demand for Precise Diagnostics and Antimicrobial Resistance Drives AI Adoption
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Application
In Vivo Diagnostics Applications
Radiology Oncology Cardiology Neurology Obstetrics/Gynecology Ophthalmology Other in Vivo Application In Vitro Diagnostics Applications
Infectious Diseases Endocrinology Autoimmune Testing Blood Screening and Coagulation Testing
Increasing Demand for Screening Bloodborne Diseases and Coagulation Disorders to Drive Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
Microsoft Nvidia Corporation Merative Google (Alphabet, Inc.) Intel Corporation Siemens Healthineers GE Healthcare Advanced Micro Devices Koninklijke Philips Digital Diagnostics Informai
Other Players
Heartflow, Inc. Enlitic, Inc. Aidence Butterfly Network, Inc. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Inc. Quibim Qure.AI Therapixel Aidoc Lunit, Inc. Echonous, Inc. Icometrix Brainomix
