1840 & Company Announces The Launch Of 1840 Staffing: A New Division Dedicated To U.S. Labor Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new division provides tailored hiring solutions for U.S. businesses, connecting them with top local talent across industries.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1840 & Company , a leader in global remote staffing and outsourcing solutions, has launched 1840 Staffing , a new dedicated division focused exclusively on local staffing solutions within the United States. This new division reinforces 1840 & Company's commitment to the U.S. by addressing the unique hiring challenges and opportunities of domestic businesses.Meeting the Evolving Needs of the U.S. WorkforceThe launch of 1840 Staffing comes in response to increasing demand for flexible, customized staffing solutions in the United States. Designed to connect U.S.-based companies with exceptional local talent, 1840 Staffing provides expertise in permanent staffing (direct hire), temporary staffing, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services.“Our mission with 1840 Staffing is to provide businesses with the local expertise they need to navigate today's complex hiring landscape,” said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO of 1840 & Company.“While our global solutions have empowered businesses to reduce costs and scale efficiently, 1840 Staffing bridges a critical gap by focusing exclusively on connecting U.S. companies with skilled local professionals. This ensures businesses have the best of both worlds-global reach and local expertise-to build resilient and high-performing teams.”A Global Approach to Local StaffingUnlike traditional staffing models, 1840 Staffing combines local talent clouds and AI vetting with added resources offering scalable solutions specifically tailored to the needs of U.S. businesses. From permanent roles to seasonal or project-based requirements, the division provides a flexible, client-focused approach that simplifies hiring while ensuring quality and compliance.Key features of 1840 Staffing include:. Permanent Staffing (Direct Hire): Identifying and securing top candidates for long-term positions.. Temporary Staffing: Addressing short-term workforce needs with skilled professionals.. Executive Search: Helping businesses find and recruit top-level executives and leadership talent to drive organizational success.. Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO): Offering end-to-end management of hiring processes, from sourcing to onboarding.With a team of experienced recruiters and 1840's proprietary AI talent cloud, 1840 Staffing leverages innovative sourcing techniques and a deep understanding of the U.S. job market to deliver fast, reliable, and effective hiring solutions.Reinforcing Commitment to U.S. BusinessesAs a subsidiary of 1840 & Company, 1840 Staffing benefits from the parent company's proven recruitment expertise. By focusing specifically on the U.S. market, the new division aligns its services with the localized needs of American companies, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.“While global talent brings unique advantages for certain roles, local expertise is essential for driving long-term success in the U.S. market,” said DiGiorgio.“With 1840 Staffing, we're doubling down on our commitment to connect businesses with exceptional U.S.-based professionals who understand the local market dynamics, culture, and business needs. This approach ensures a balanced and strategic workforce, leveraging both local expertise and global reach where it adds the most value.”A Vision for Growth and ExcellenceThe launch of 1840 Staffing underscores 1840 & Company's strategic vision to address both global and local workforce challenges. By combining innovative technology, proven recruitment methodologies, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, the new division is poised to make a significant impact in the U.S. staffing market.About 1840 Staffing1840 Staffing, a division of 1840 & Company, focuses exclusively on local staffing solutions within the United States. Offering permanent, temporary, and recruitment process outsourcing services, 1840 Staffing is committed to connecting U.S. businesses with exceptional talent. Visit to learn more.

Jay Douglas

1840 & Company

+1 913-213-3650

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.