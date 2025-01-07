(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blending puppetry, razor-sharp humor, and heartfelt absurdity, Metamorphoses is a testament to Dmitry Krymov's reputation as "one of the world's finest theater-makers" (The New York Times). Developed with his NYC-based Lab, his productions transform the stage into what Helen Shaw of The New Yorker describes as "a circus fairground at night, a wild, inviting darkness where all the buskers are ghosts." Lauded for "reaching deep into its core and extracting its marrow-what makes us human" (The New York Times), Krymov's work offers audiences both daring artistry and raw emotional depth. Since establishing Krymov Lab NYC in 2022, he has continued to push artistic boundaries, creating what Ben Brantley calls "sweet relief from a dark, dark world," and solidifying his place as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary theater.

With a strictly limited engagement, Metamorphoses is poised to sell out quickly. Doors open on Friday, March 7th, and play through Sunday, March 23rd at La MaMa, 66 East 4th Street, at Ellen Stewart Theatre, purchase tickets at today!

All performances are at 7:00 pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm from March 7th to March 23rd. Running Time: 90 minutes

Tickets are $45, $40 for seniors/students, and $10 for the first ten tickets bought for any date.

About La

MaMa

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 63rd Season, The "La MaMa Beyond Season" expands our efforts to develop creative methods and tools for greater access to the arts. Pop up performances and installations will be happening in parks, neighborhood community centers, as well as online. By going beyond La MaMa's physical campus, new audiences and artists from different contexts are welcomed into the creative process.

La MaMa has been honored with 30+ Obie Awards, dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie Awards, Villager Awards, the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and most recently a 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation. We are a creative home to artists and resident companies from around the world, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, Robert De Niro, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Cole Escola, Bridget Everett, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Charles Ludlam, Tom Eyen, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Meredith Monk, David and Amy Sedaris, Stephanie Hsu, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, Andrei Serban, Liz Swados, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.

About

Krymov Lab NYC

Producing design-forward theatrical presentations; developing new work and methods through rigorous improvisatory experimentation; and training designers, directors, and actors in devised theater-making. The Lab breaks normative theater power structures, emboldening young and seasoned artists alike to create ambitious objects, characters, and moments. We aim to surprise, examine our lives, and respond to the question "What kind of art can exist in this time?"

Listings Information:

Who: La MaMa ETC in association with KRYMOV LAB NYC

What: Metamorphoses (A Few Ways of Keeping a Child from Running Around at His Great Uncle's Funeral)

Where: 66 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003

When: March 7th - Mar 23

How:

