Michael Baker International Hires Joseph Ghougassian As Sustainable And Resilient Solutions Principal Market Lead

Ghougassian to grow and develop firm's SRS services for the San Diego and Southern California corporate and private sector market

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Joseph Ghougassian has joined the firm as Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) Principal Lead. In this role, Mr. Ghougassian will grow and develop firm's SRS services for the San Diego and Southern California corporate and private sector market, including Industrial/Manufacturing, Defense Contractors, Data Centers, Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors. The SRS vertical encompasses the firm's current Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Structural Engineering, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Fire Protection and Architectural services.

"Joe has extensive experience across all functions of construction and project management, including more than $6B in construction executed over multiple project types. He has been heavily involved in MEP development and trade management of projects to ensure systems are tested and energized on time to support mission critical projects," said Pankaj Duggal, President – Sustainable and Resilient Solutions at Michael Baker International. "I am confident that Joe will be a strong leader within our San Diego office and throughout Southern California as we continue to evolve, grow and improve our SRS vertical."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Ghougassian worked at Jones Lang LaSalle, where he was Vice President, Projects, managing large key accounts for clients such as Union Bank, United Health Group and US Bank. He previously served as Senior MEP Engineer and Trade Manager for McCarthy Building Companies, where he worked on the construction management (Pre-Construction/Construction), project cost and schedule development of the 1 million square foot Loma Linda Hospital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ghougassian served as Project Controls Engineer at Bechtel, providing construction project controls (Design, Engineering, Cost/Schedule/Estimating & Performance) for the $4B Blue Grass Chemical Weapons Demilitarization Plant.

Mr. Ghougassian earned a Master of Construction Management degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from NewSchool of Architecture and Design. He is in the process of earning his Certified Construction Manager (CCM) from the Construction Management Association of America.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

