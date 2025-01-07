This rising demand is driven by changing fashion trends, higher disposable incomes, the convenience of online shopping, global market expansion, and a growing focus on personalized and eco-friendly fashion. Industrial sewing machines play a crucial role in apparel manufacturing by efficiently producing high-quality, durable garments through fast and precise stitching.

For example, in May 2024, the Australia Institute, an independent think tank based in Australia, reported that Australia has surpassed the United States as the largest consumer of textiles per capita in the world. On average, Australians purchase 56 new clothing items annually, outpacing the US at 53 items, the UK at 33, and China at 30. Therefore, the increasing demand for apparel products is propelling the growth of the industrial sewing machines market.

Key players in the industrial sewing machine market are focusing on innovative products, such as next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered overlock sewing machines, to maintain their market edge. These advanced machines utilize AI to improve stitching accuracy, automate adjustments, and optimize fabric handling, resulting in superior sewing efficiency and quality. For instance, in June 2024, Jack Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based company, introduced the URUS for the sewing industry.

This machine features an AI-driven full-speed feeding system and a super brain with a comprehensive pressure-to-feed ratio model library, allowing it to handle various fabrics with precision while maintaining high speeds. Its presser foot transformer and smart rhino feeding technologies enable rapid adjustments for fabric thickness and accurate power distribution, improving performance and addressing common issues in traditional overlock machines.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial sewing machines market in 2023. The countries covered in the industrial sewing machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

