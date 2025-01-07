Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $46.12 billion in 2023 to $49.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The historical growth can be attributed to a rise in demand for ISR systems and capabilities, increased focus on border and maritime security, higher defense budgets, and growing security concerns for military personnel.

The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $67.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by an increased focus on border and maritime security, higher demand for ISR systems for monitoring, rising geopolitical tensions, a need for real-time data, expansion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), growing government defense spending, and expanding applications in civilian and public safety sectors. Key trends for this period include the integration of AI and machine learning, adoption of UAVs, development of multi-domain ISR solutions, creation of compact and portable ISR technologies, advancements in space-based ISR systems, and progress in cloud-based ISR platforms.

The increasing threat of terrorism is projected to drive growth in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (ISR) market. Terrorism involves the use of violence, threats, or intimidation - often targeting civilians - to achieve political, ideological, or religious goals. The surge in terrorism can be attributed to factors such as territorial disputes, power struggles, hardline governments, diplomatic failures, and inadequate border security. ISR systems enhance geopolitical stability and border security by providing real-time data to detect, monitor, and counter terrorist threats and unauthorized border activities.

These systems enable security forces to respond swiftly and effectively, preventing potential attacks, disrupting terrorist networks, and ultimately saving lives. For example, in March 2023, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that terrorist attacks became more lethal in 2022, with an average of 1.7 fatalities per attack, up from 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Consequently, the rise in terrorism is expected to drive demand for ISR solutions.

Key players in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market are focusing on advancing technologies such as autonomous ISR unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to enhance real-time situational awareness, conduct reconnaissance missions in hazardous environments, and deliver advanced surveillance capabilities without endangering human lives. An autonomous UGV designed for ISR missions, equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and communication systems, facilitates real-time data collection and transmission from the field.

For instance, in May 2022, Milrem Robotics, a UAE-based robotic vehicle manufacturer, launched THeMIS Observe, an autonomous ISR UGV. This vehicle features ISR technologies including the Z, Sparrowhawk Camera, Squire Radar, and ROSY obscuring system, which enhance unit survivability and reaction speed. The UGV is equipped with Milrem's intelligent functions kit for autonomous operations such as follow-me mode and waypoint navigation. Its modular design allows for mission adaptability and integration with various sensors, with optional defense capabilities through a light remote weapon station.

In June 2024, Hitachi Ltd., a Japan-based conglomerate, acquired Thales S.A. for $1.66 billion. This acquisition represents Hitachi's strategic effort to broaden its portfolio by integrating Thales's expertise in ISR solutions. Thales S.A., a France-based company, specializes in providing intelligence surveillance reconnaissance solutions.

North America was the largest region in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The major companies profiled in this Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market report include:



The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales S.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron Systems

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Science Applications International Corporation Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Limited

General Atomics Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Meggitt PLC

QinetiQ Group PLC

Cubic Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. AeroVironment Inc.

