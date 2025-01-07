Junior Achievement USA Receives $22.5 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment Inc. For Character Development Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Junior Achievement USA announced today that it has received a $22.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to enhance existing curricula and infuse character development within

JA's experiences. This is one of the largest grants in Junior Achievement's history.

This effort is being funded through Character Development Through Youth Programs, a Lilly Endowment initiative designed to help youth-serving organizations create, test, implement and sustain strategies that support character development in the young people they serve in chapters and affiliates throughout the nation.

Junior Achievement USA is one of eight organizations being funded through the initiative.

"Junior Achievement is committed to promoting economic opportunity and mobility for the young people we serve," said Jack Harris, CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Character development is an essential part of giving students the tools they need to achieve their full potential as adults. We are thankful and appreciative of Lilly Endowment's investment in JA and its efforts to strengthen character development among young people."

Each year, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.6 million young people in grades K through 12 in the United States, as well as young adults. The character development focus will be incorporated throughout JA's learning experience offerings, ensuring that most of the young people the organization serves will benefit.

"From the earliest days of its grantmaking, the Endowment has supported projects to encourage character development, especially among young people," said Ted Maple, the Endowment's vice president for education and youth programs. "We are heartened by the thoughtful and strategic approaches these youth-serving organizations are taking to support children and youth in developing character traits that will be important for them in their future roles as individuals, family members and citizens."

About Lilly Endowment Inc

Lilly Endowment Inc.

is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although gifts of stock remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. The Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)



Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED