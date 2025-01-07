Sabre Corporation Earns Perfect Score On Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, A Company First

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sabre Corporation

a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry,

is proud to announce it has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality (CEI) for the first time. This prestigious recognition designates Sabre as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

The CEI is the premier benchmarking tool for evaluating corporate policies, practices, and benefits to support LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Sabre's perfect score reflects its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace through initiatives such as:



Comprehensive nondiscrimination policies;

LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits; and Robust employee resource groups and training programs.

"At Sabre, we are dedicated to shifting the needle forward, embracing an inclusive workplace that drives innovation and attracts top talent," said Shawn Williams, Chief Administrative Officer at Sabre Corporation. "Achieving this milestone with the Human Rights Campaign is a reflection of our journey and commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ team members across the globe, and creating a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered."

As a first-time recipient of this accolade, Sabre joins the 765 U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes 1,449 businesses – the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002. Sabre remains committed to furthering its diversity and inclusion efforts, recognizing that supporting employees of all backgrounds strengthens the global travel community it serves.

