For example, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported in December 2023 that renewable energy accounted for 23% of energy consumed in the European Union in 2022, an increase from 21.9% in 2021. Consequently, the rising demand for renewable energy is fueling growth in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market.

Major companies in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions such as cutting-edge hydrogen generation systems to improve efficiency, lower costs, and foster the growth of a sustainable, low-carbon energy ecosystem. An advanced hydrogen generation system is a sophisticated technology designed to produce hydrogen in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

These systems aim to offer a cleaner, more efficient, and adaptable approach to hydrogen production, promoting wider adoption of hydrogen as an energy source. For example, in August 2022, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a US-based utility, introduced the H2 SilverSTARS, an innovative hydrogen generation system at SunLine Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California. This system is designed to produce clean hydrogen from renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel SunLine Transit Agency's hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. The H2 SilverSTARS system is capable of generating up to 80 kilograms of clean hydrogen daily, enough to power three of SunLine's zero-emission buses. The compact system utilizes low-cost 3D-printed reactor disks and heat exchangers, allowing for easy installation at fueling stations to meet demand while advancing climate and clean air objectives.

In March 2023, Gunvor USA LLC, a US-based commodities trading company, partnered with Yosemite Clean Energy LLC to advance the development of green hydrogen from biomass. This collaboration aims to expedite the energy transition by marketing all green hydrogen produced at Yosemite's facilities, helping to reduce wildfire risks and promote sustainable energy solutions in California. Yosemite Clean Energy LLC is a US-based bioenergy development company that specializes in converting biomass into carbon-negative biofuels, including green hydrogen.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market in 2023. The countries covered in the hydrogen (H2) + renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

