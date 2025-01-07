DNA Plc's Network Infrastructure Business Arrangement Completed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DNA PLC RELEASE 7 JANUARY 2025 AT 17:00 EET

DNA Plc's Finnish infrastructure business, which is conducted by the company's subsidiary DNA Tower Finland Oy, has been transferred to Telenor Towers Finland Oy, a limited company established in the partial demerger of DNA, as of 1 January 2025. The change has also been registered in the Finnish Trade Register.

The arrangement was approved by DNA's shareholder on 13 November 2024, which was already announced by DNA on the date of approval.

This is an internal restructuring within Telenor Group and will not impact DNA's operations.

