Symbotic Earns Equality 100 Award In Human Rights Campaign Foundation’S 2025 Corporate Equality Index

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics for the chain, today announced that it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Symbotic joins the 765 U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes 1,449 businesses – the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002.

“I am very proud of the Symbotic team for this important achievement. Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our culture and fuels our innovation to drive meaningful change within the robotics industry,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic.

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2025 CEI now surveys 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have nondiscrimination protections specific to gender identity.

Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer of Symbotic, added,“This recognition is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our team to build a culture where all employees feel respected and appreciated. Achieving a score of 100 this year truly demonstrates Symbotic's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent and creating a workplace where everyone can thrive and do their best work.”

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers and includes Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at .

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit .

