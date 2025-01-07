The Reserve Component Lobbying Firm Launches To Couple Decades Of Experience With Strategic, Results-Driven Federal Lobbying Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reserve Component (TRC) has officially launched to deliver strategic, results-driven lobbying services tailored for companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and local governments. The firm was founded by George McElwee who formally led a lobbying firm and was recognized as a“Top Lobbyist” for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024, and possesses a distinctive blend of experience as chief of staff to a senior member of Congress, as well as serving as an active Navy Reserve public affairs officer.

The Reserve Component's mission and approach are modeled after how the military's reserve forces support active-duty operations. Reservists often bring specialized skills, experience, and personnel invaluable to active-duty units requiring additional support. Similarly, TRC provides specialized skills and expertise to clients who need extra support to meet their government relations goals.

“After serving a decade on Capitol Hill, another decade as co-founder and managing partner of a top lobbying firm, and my more than 15 years of experience as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, I have a unique set of skills and experiences that allow my team to navigate complex legislative landscapes, build strategic relationships, and deliver results for my clients,” said George McElwee , founder and president of The Reserve Component.“The TRC team is committed to delivering results for and building lasting partnerships with our clients.”

The strength of its experienced team drives TRC's mission. McElwee has assembled a team of highly qualified professionals, including Katie Hazlett , Senior Vice President, and Mackenzie Campbell , Manager, both of whom worked with him at their prior lobbying firm. Hazlett has two decades of experience in federal appropriations and legislative strategy, including senior roles on Capitol Hill and at the Department of Energy. Campbell, an emerging talent in government relations, supports clients with outreach, research, and office management, drawing on her academic and professional background.

“Katie's unmatched expertise in federal appropriations and legislative strategy makes her an invaluable asset to TRC and its clients,” said McElwee.“She brings insight and experience that ensures we can tackle even the most complex challenges. Mackenzie's fresh perspective, dedication, and ability to foster bipartisan solutions round out our team, allowing us to deliver comprehensive and effective services to every client.”

About The Reserve Component (TRC)

Founded in 2025 by George McElwee , The Reserve Component (TRC) is a government relations firm dedicated to delivering strategic, results-driven federal lobbying services tailored for companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and local governments. The Reserve Component's mission and approach are modeled after how the military's reserve forces support active-duty operations.

George McElwee, Founder and President

Recognized as one of The Hill's Top Lobbyists from 2021 to 2024 and honored by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics as a Top Lobbyist in 2024, George McElwee brings over 25 years of experience in public and private sectors, including more than 15 years as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Before founding TRC, George co-founded a successful lobbying firm recognized by the Bloomberg Government as a top lobbying firm for three consecutive years. He also served nearly a decade as Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Charlie Dent, where he honed his expertise in legislative strategy and stakeholder engagement. In the Navy Reserve, George serves as Assistant Officer in Charge of the Navy Public Affairs Support Element, overseeing a detachment of more than 40 personnel.

Katie Hazlett, Senior Vice President

Katie Hazlett has 20 years of experience in federal appropriations and legislative strategy. She spent 14 years on Capitol Hill advising Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), including serving as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the House Committee on Appropriations. Katie later held senior leadership roles at the Department of Energy, managing congressional relations and overseeing a $40 billion budget.

Recognized as one of The Hill's Top Lobbyists in 2024 and honored by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics as a Top Lobbyist in 2023 and 2024 , Katie is known for navigating complex policy issues and securing federal funding for clients.

Mackenzie Campbell, Manager

Mackenzie Campbell began her federal advocacy career during a year-long internship at a lobbying firm in 2022, where she discovered her passion for fostering bipartisan solutions. As Manager, she supports TRC clients with outreach, research, scheduling, and intern oversight.

Mackenzie is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics, and Government (CLEG) at American University, with minors in anthropology and public health. Her fresh perspective and dedication make her an invaluable member of the TRC team.

TRC offers a full suite of services to help clients achieve their government relations goals, including:



Federal Lobbying : Advocacy to shape legislative and policy outcomes.

Legislative Tracking : Monitoring and analyzing legislative developments to keep clients informed.

Coalition Building : Creating and managing alliances to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Political Action Committee (PAC) Consulting : Strategic planning and messaging to enhance PAC effectiveness.

Association Management Consulting : Supporting associations with operational and strategic expertise. Event and Meeting Coordination : Planning and executing impactful events to engage policymakers and stakeholders.

For more information, visit or contact ... .

Contact:

George McElwee

Founder and President

The Reserve Component (TRC)

50 F Street, NW, Suite 1240

Washington, DC 20001

...

(202) 390-1278