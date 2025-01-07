Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota Again Earns Top Score In Human Rights Campaign Foundation’S 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company ranking included in annual national assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equity

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) Corporate Equality (CEI). The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Blue Cross is among 765 U.S. businesses being honored in 2025 with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

“This recognition reflects the Blue Cross commitment to creating an equitable and just work environment, where everyone can be their authentic selves,” said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross.“It is an honor to earn a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index for a fifth straight year. As both an employer and a health plan, Blue Cross will continue to evolve and work to ensure that members of the LGBTQ+ community are protected from discrimination and harm and can live their truth without fear.”

“The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades, businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits,” said RaShawn“Shawnie” Hawkins, SHRM-CP, senior director of workplace equality at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.“As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.”

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are valuing and promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2025 CEI now surveys 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have nondiscrimination protections specific to gender identity.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers and includes Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at .

About the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com ) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

