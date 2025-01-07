Rethinking Diabetes Care: Patentvest Pulse Unveils Key Insights On The Expanding CGM Market And The Innovations Driving Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addison, TX, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, a leader in intellectual property (IP) intelligence and strategy, has released its latest report,“Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): An Evolving Innovation Landscape .” This in-depth analysis explores the rapidly growing CGM market, offering valuable insights into the trends, key players, and opportunities that are shaping the future of care.

Diabetes is one of the most pressing global challenges, affecting an estimated 537 million adults worldwide in 2021-a number projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. As the complexity of diabetes management grows, the need for continuous, real-time glucose monitoring has never been more critical. Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) address these challenges by providing patients with timely insights into their glucose levels, enabling more informed decision-making and better health outcomes.

Valued at $11.63 billion in 2024, the CGM market is projected to reach $21 billion by 2029, driven by technological advancements, greater accessibility, and the growing availability of non-invasive, over-the-counter (OTC) solutions.

Key Factors Shaping the Market:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in CGM technology, including non-invasive glucose monitoring and seamless integration with mobile applications, are improving the convenience, accuracy, and accessibility of diabetes care.

Market Dynamics: The emergence of OTC CGM products is broadening access to diabetes care, particularly for non-insulin-dependent patients and wellness-focused individuals, creating a significant shift in the market.

Intellectual Property Strategy: The CGM market is characterized by a surge in patent filings, as companies race to protect their innovations and secure leadership positions. Ongoing litigation trends further highlight the high stakes in this rapidly evolving market.

“While there is currently no simple cure for diabetes, this report provides key insights into how major players like Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic, and Roche are advancing innovative solutions to transform diabetes management,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest.“Through technological advancements, strategic market moves, and evolving IP strategies, these companies are shaping the future of diabetes care and expanding access to critical monitoring tools.”

PatentVest's report provides in-depth analysis of these factors and offers actionable insights for companies, investors, and healthcare leaders navigating the CGM space.

