PRM Launches Three New Centers Of Excellence For Comprehensive Endometriosis Care
1/7/2025 10:16:30 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM Expands Access to Comprehensive Endometriosis Care with New Centers in Michigan, Georgia, and Texas, Led by Renowned Experts in Excision Surgery and Holistic Management
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine, West Palm Beach, FL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforming Endometriosis Care Nationwide
Pelvic Rehabilitation medicine (PRM) proudly announces the launch of three new Centers of Excellence (COE) in Michigan, Atlanta, and Texas, marking a transformative step in endometriosis treatment. These Centers offer comprehensive, lifetime care for patients, combining expert excision surgery with holistic management, that includes the PRM ProtocolTM, to address the full-body impact of this chronic condition.
Meet PRM's Expert Teams
Michigan COE: Led by Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, one of Michigan's most experienced excision surgeons, and pelvic pain specialist Dr. Kimberlee Leishear, this team provides precision excision surgery and comprehensive care. Atlanta COE: Dr. Ashley David, Atlanta's first excision surgeon, collaborates with Dr. Yogita Tailor and Amanda Kinder to deliver personalized treatment plans for complex cases. Texas COE: Dr. Jasmine Han, with over 20 years of experience in gynecologic surgery, leads PRM's Dallas Center, supported by specialists Dr. Rucha Kapadia, Myesha Banks, and Zita Anigbogu (Houston).
A New Standard in Care
PRM's transformative approach to endometriosis addresses pain, inflammation, and dysfunction to optimize patient outcomes through pre and post-surgery treatment. With these new Centers, endometriosis patients gain access to renowned specialists, ensuring world-class care all in one place.
Schedule Your Consultation
Endometriosis patients can consult with Dr. Kliethermes, Dr. David, or Dr. Han today. Call or visit pelvicrehabilitation.co to take the first step toward relief and improved quality of life.
About PRM
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine specializes in comprehensive care for endometriosis and pelvic pain through a multidisciplinary approach that includes the PRM ProtocolTM, setting the standard for innovative, patient-centered treatment nationwide.
CONTACT: Theresa Porcaro
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
561-337-1185
...
