Low Temperature Sterilization Market Trends And Growth Opportunities, 2024-2035

The global low temperature sterilization market was estimated to be USD 2.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The market will grow due to a number of factors, including increased demand for advanced sterilization techniques, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, an increase in surgical procedures and the development of healthcare infrastructure, strict infection control regulations, and growing awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).



Innovation in sterilization technologies, particularly plasma-based systems and hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization, is significantly enhancing the capabilities of low-temperature sterilization methods. A notable development occurred in August 2024 when Mudanjiang Plasma Physics Application Technology Co., Ltd. announced its achievement of CE certification for its hydrogen peroxide agent used in low-temperature plasma sterilizers. This milestone not only highlights the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in the sterilization of medical devices but also reflects the growing importance of effective low-temperature sterilization solutions in the healthcare industry. Such advancements are essential for meeting the evolving demands of medical device sterilization while ensuring patient safety and compliance with regulatory requirements.

By product, the ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilizers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global low temperature sterilization market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of EtO sterilization for heat- and moisture-sensitive medical instruments and its efficacy in eliminating microorganisms without damaging equipment. For instance, Getinge announced in March 2024 that it had fully acquired Ultra Clean Systems Inc., a major producer of ultrasonic cleaning technologies in the United States. Hospitals and medical centers frequently employ these technologies to clean surgical tools. Additionally, the hydrogen peroxide sterilizers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for eco-friendly and safer sterilization methods, coupled with advancements in hydrogen peroxide vapor-based technologies.

By device, the endoscopes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global low temperature sterilization market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of endoscopic procedures in minimally invasive surgeries and the critical need for sterilizing these delicate instruments without damaging them. For instance, Getinge unveiled the Poladus 150, its most recent development in low temperature sterilization, in June 2024. This device is especially made for surgical instruments that are sensitive to heat. Using its cutting-edge cross-contamination barrier technology, the Poladus 150 significantly lowers the risk of illnesses linked to healthcare (HCAIs). Additionally, the ophthalmology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption of precision medical instruments and devices in eye care procedures, which require effective low-temperature sterilization to maintain safety standards.

By end-user, the hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global low temperature sterilization market in 2024 owing to the high volume of surgical procedures and the need for effective infection control in these facilities. For instance, STERIS plc confirmed in August 2024 that it had successfully acquired the surgical instruments, laparoscopic instrumentation, and sterilization container assets from BD, as previously indicated. Additionally, the research and educational institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding use of sterilized instruments in laboratories and research settings to ensure accurate and contamination-free results.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), stringent infection control regulations, and widespread adoption of advanced sterilization technologies in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for improved healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditures, expansion of medical facilities, and growing awareness about infection control practices across countries like China, India, and South Korea.

For instance, Trane, a strategic brand of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, announced the launch of the ground-breaking Climate Changer Magicube (CLCM) air handling unit in July 2024. The CLCM unit's creative modular design makes installation and maintenance much easier. This lowers the cost of building, running, and maintaining the building's air conditioning system while also providing users with a clean, comfortable, and high-quality air environment.

