Driver's License For Vehicles With Manual Transmission May Be Invalid In Sweden
1/7/2025 10:11:26 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
As the automotive industry shifts towards electric vehicles with
automatic transmissions, there is growing uncertainty about the
necessity of obtaining a driver's license for vehicles with manual
transmissions, Azernews reports.
In Sweden, more people are opting for driver's licenses that
allow them to drive cars with automatic transmissions. Over the
past decade, the number of such licenses has increased by 600
percent.
The Swedish transport Administration is facing difficulties in
acquiring test vehicles, as manufacturers are gradually
discontinuing the production of cars with manual transmissions.
Currently, only six models that meet the requirements for the
driving test are available.
The European Union plans to ban the sale of cars with internal
combustion engines by 2035, which could signal the end of manual
transmission vehicles, as electric vehicles are almost exclusively
equipped with automatic transmissions. However, experts believe
that the requirement for a driver's license to operate cars with
manual transmissions will likely remain for drivers in emergency
services, such as ambulances, fire trucks, and police vehicles.
The future of manual transmission licenses will be shaped by new
EU regulations that will determine the fate of driving
requirements. While the demand for manual transmission vehicles
continues to decline, it is clear that the shift towards electric,
automatic vehicles is accelerating.
The decline of manual transmission vehicles is part of a larger
global trend towards electric mobility, driven by sustainability
goals, stricter emissions regulations, and technological
advancements in battery and motor efficiency.
