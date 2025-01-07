Apex Leadership Company Caps 2024 With Record-Breaking Growth And Fundraising Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

School Fundraising Franchise Expands National Presence Amidst School Budget Challenges

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Apex Leadership Company , a dynamic child enrichment franchise, continues to dominate as the nation's leading school fundraising franchise capping off 2024 with an exceptional 15% in growth, exceeding over $70 million dollars raised for schools. As school districts nationwide face budget constraints, Apex's innovative approach continues to fill the gap with programs that foster leadership, and community support.

Key company milestones driving this success include:



National Recognition: Further solidifying its position as a leader in the school fundraising franchise space, Indeed named Apex as one of the best franchises to purchase in 2024 , citing its low-cost startup and extensive support for franchisees. Driving the company's growth is CEO Jamie Krasnov, who was also honored as one of Houston Business Journal's 2024 40 Under 40 for his exceptional leadership, professional achievements and dedication to community impact.



New Market Presence: Apex Leadership is expanding its presence in new markets across the country with a total of 10 new franchise deals signed in 2024. Recent openings in areas such as Brooklyn, NY; Baltimore, MD; Thornton, CO; Peachtree City, GA; Troy, MI; Jacksonville, FL; and San Francisco, CA further demonstrate nationwide demand for its programs.

Technology Integrations: The brand partnered with HubSpot, a customer service platform. Through this collaboration, Apex has enhanced its operational efficiency, enabling seamless communication between schools and franchisees while streamlining fundraising management.

"Our success in 2024 reflects the shared commitment of our team and franchisees to continue empowering schools and their students during challenging economic downturns," said Krasnov. "Not only have we succeeded in raising a record amount of funds, but we've also made a lasting impact on the lives of each student we serve. As we head into 2025, we're eager to expand our reach, surpass fundraising goals and uplift even more communities to shape the next generation of leaders."

Apex Leadership Company is the current leader in K-8 event fundraising space, hosting more than 1,500 events annually and raising more than $70 million for schools a year. The brand combines fitness, fundraising and leadership into a powerful, turnkey event for schools to raise a significant amount of funds and instill students with meaningful character development lessons. With over a decade as a leader in the fundraising industry, Apex currently serves 122 and growing territories across 33 states.

To learn more about franchising with Apex, please visit .



About Apex Leadership Company

Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise in more than 33 states across the country, with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into one-of-a-kind youth fundraising programs. Since its inception, the Apex brand has served close to 6,000 schools - including 5 million students - and raised $165 million dollars (net) for schools nationwide with its events that began with the Apex Fun Run and have evolved to include Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games and Anython. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (248) 841-0938

SOURCE Apex Leadership Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED