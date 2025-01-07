Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized As A Best For Vets Employer By Military Times For The Thirteenth Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been honored as a 2024 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a leading source of news and information for service members and their families. CTC is one of only 10 organizations based in Pennsylvania to earn this distinction. This is the 13th time the company has been recognized in this program.

The Best for Vets program is known for its rigorous analysis of companies' efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers. The survey emphasizes the areas most important to transitioning service members and their families, with recruitment practices, employment policies, and retention support programs receiving the highest weight in scoring.

In addition to this recognition, CTC has also been named a 2024 Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. The organization has received numerous accolades from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), including the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, and the Patriotic Employer Award, among others. CTC is also a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of over 315 companies dedicated to addressing the employment needs of veterans and military spouses.

“Our employees who are serving or have served in the military contribute to our company's efforts in a very meaningful way, especially considering some of our proudest achievements involve supporting our warfighters,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.“We are grateful to our military team members and recognize their unique technical expertise and workplace skills, including leadership, problem-solving, relationship-building, and many more.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit .

