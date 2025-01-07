عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kaldvik AS: Resignation Of Board Member


1/7/2025 10:01:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, 7 January 2025: Aðalsteinn Ingólfsson has today notified the board of directors that he resigns as board member of Kaldvik AS.
Mr. Ingólfsson has been a member of the board of directors since September 2022. His resignation has been accepted and is effective immediately.

On behalf of the company, the board of directors extends its gratitude to Aðalsteinn for his service and contributions over the past years.

For further information, please contact:
Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customer with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is headquartered in Iceland.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109063896


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search