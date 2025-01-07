Built In Honors Admarketplace In Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

adMarketplace Earns Placements on Built In's Best Places to Work Lists

Built In today announced that adMarketplace, the leading native search advertising provider, was honored in its 2025 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Specifically, adMarketplace earned a place on the following lists:



50 Best Midsize Places to Work in Miami in 2025

100 Best Places to Work in Miami in 2025

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City in 2025

100 Best Places to Work in New York City in 2025 100 Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For in 2025

"This recognition from Built In is a testament to the winning culture we've worked hard to build," says Adam J. Epstein, Co-CEO and President of adMarketplace. "Guided by our core values - collaboration, commitment, curiosity, competitiveness, and creative conflict - adMarketplace's talented team delivers value and insights to search advertisers at the world's largest brands. As we look to grow in 2025, our focus continues to be creating

an environment where each and every team member is

inspired to shape

the next generation of native search advertising."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.



"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent.

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

About adMarketplace

adMarketplace

is the leader in native search advertising. For over two decades, adMarketplace has delivered relevant search advertising to consumers who skip the legacy search results page. The world's largest search advertisers drive measurably incremental results from adMarketplace's exclusive media opportunities across the internet's leading browsers, shopping apps, and editorial sites on the open web. adMarketplace's mission is to shape the consumer journey with relevant search ads and measure media value transparently to deliver performance at scale. Learn more about adMarketplace by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact:

Haidi Kelly, SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

