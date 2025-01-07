Wellstat Expands Globally With Acquisition Of UK-Based Iknaia To Advance Indoor And Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthening its existing service portfolio with the addition of Airscan, a cutting-edge solution for real-time air quality monitoring and advanced management

New York, London, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellStat , a US-based leader in energy management and air quality solutions, has acquired UK-based Iknaia Limited and its highly innovative Airscan product range. This enhances WellStat's global reach and expands its integrated product portfolio, combining Iknaia's indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring expertise with WellStat's existing capabilities in air quality management, energy optimization and intelligent building management.

This acquisition extends significant advantages to customers of both companies. WellStat's customers will now have direct access to Airscan's leading-edge monitoring technology, while Iknaia's customers benefit from WellStat's robust energy optimization tools, helping them address emissions, reduce costs, and create healthier environments. Together, the combined entities now manage over 450 million square feet of property across 1,250+ built environments.

Global demand for innovative solutions to reduce emissions and improve building efficiency is rapidly increasing. WellStat and Iknaia bring together unparalleled expertise to address these critical needs. Leveraging their combined strengths, they are uniquely positioned to transform built environments across industries including commercial real estate, healthcare, education, and local authorities. Additionally, they are poised to expand their reach into strategic regions such as Asia, Europe, and other key global markets.

Dave Brown, CEO of WellStat, commented: “Integrating Iknaia and Airscan within WellStat's existing portfolio strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive tools that meet the challenges of modern building management. WellStat's focus on data-driven decision-making and energy efficiency, combined with Airscan's trusted monitoring capabilities, positions us to deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions worldwide.”

Julia McNally, CEO of Iknaia Limited, added: “Airscan has earned its reputation for delivering real-time data and accurate metrics across indoor and outdoor environments. Partnering with WellStat allows us to integrate our monitoring expertise with their advanced energy management tools, creating new opportunities for our customers and driving impactful change in air quality.”

About WellStat

WellStat is a leading PropTech company transforming energy management and air quality solutions for all built environments. Through advanced data analytics, IoT integration, and smart building solutions, WellStat helps its customers reduce operational costs, reduce emissions, improve grid reliability, meet sustainability targets, and enhance occupant well-being. Guided by a customer-focused leadership team, WellStat delivers innovative tools that optimize building performance, improve air quality, and create healthier, more efficient environments. The WellStat platform integrates seamlessly with Building Management Systems (BMS) ecosystems, supporting customizable alerts, reporting, and tenant billing, to enable efficient, data-driven decision-making. Trusted by some of the largest names in real estate, WellStat's platform offers real-time insights that help property owners and managers make informed decisions, driving sustainable, cost-effective operations that benefit both businesses and their occupants.

To learn more about WellStat, visit our website at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Iknaia Limited

Iknaia is a UK-based company specializing in air quality monitoring solutions that support healthier and more sustainable environments. Its Airscan product delivers accurate, real-time data across a variety of settings, empowering organizations to address air quality challenges with confidence. Known for its precision and reliability, Airscan helps businesses, local authorities, and institutions achieve their environmental and operational goals. To learn more, visit us at .

