Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Services by Service, Type of Sample, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global cannabis testing services market is estimated to be USD 2.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.37 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 17.26% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The industry will grow as a result of increased cannabis legalization, rising awareness of the safety and quality of cannabis, the expansion of medical cannabis applications, improvements in cannabis testing technologies, and rising investments in cannabis R&D.



The legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational use in various countries has significantly broadened the market for cannabis testing services. As more regions decriminalize cannabis, the demand for rigorous testing to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance has surged. For instance, 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and three territories have authorized cannabis for medical use as of April 2023, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In addition, 24 states, the District of Columbia, and two territories have legalized cannabis for recreational use, according to the same source. This growing legalization emphasizes how important it is to have trustworthy testing services in order to keep up with the changing cannabis regulatory environment.

By service, the potency testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis testing services market in 2024 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for accurate measurement of THC and CBD levels to ensure product safety, consistency, and compliance with regulatory standards. For instance, ACT Laboratories and SC Labs partnered to introduce a new set of national cannabis testing standards called Trust in Testing Certification in April 2023.

By type of sample, the flowers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis testing services market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of cannabis flowers in both medical and recreational markets, leading to a higher volume of testing to assess potency, contaminants, and overall quality. For instance, the Ontario Cannabis Store launched a short-term THC testing program in January 2024. The provincial cannabis wholesaler has been selecting cultivars with high THC concentration to be sent to its warehouse for secondary testing as part of the program. Additionally, the extracts segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rising popularity in the production of edibles, oils, and concentrates, which require stringent testing to meet safety and potency regulations.

By end-user, the cannabis cultivators/growers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis testing services market in 2024 owing to the need for cultivators to ensure product quality and comply with local and international standards before distribution. For instance, Nova Analytic Labs (Nova) and Certified Testing & Data (CTND) partnered to open a new cannabis testing facility in New York in October 2023. Additionally, the cannabis drug manufacturers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing development of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and the need for comprehensive testing to meet regulatory approvals for medical use.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the widespread legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis, strong presence of established cannabis testing laboratories, and stringent regulatory requirements driving the need for comprehensive testing services. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of medical cannabis, growing investments in cannabis research, and the gradual legalization of cannabis in countries like Thailand and Australia, which are expanding their regulatory frameworks to support the cannabis industry. For instance, Japan's stringent drug laws were significantly altered in December 2023 when the country's parliament approved a measure to allow cannabis-based medications. These elements accelerate market expansion.

Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Market Forecast by Services, Type of Sample, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

