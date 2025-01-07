Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 31 12 24
French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 62,876,448.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )
| Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
| 12/31/2024
| 78,595,561
|
Theoretical voting rights:
130,723,214
Exercisable voting rights:
130,326,152
Attachment
Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 12 24
