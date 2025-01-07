AI In Healthcare: Light-It And Puppeteer Set A New Standard For Patient Care And Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Light-it, a leading digital company, introduces Puppeteer, an AI-powered poised to redefine the patient-provider relationship. See how it's transforming how providers and patients connect, communicate, and care.

Federico Ruiz, Alan Brande, Martin Oppenheimer and Javier Lempert, Puppeteer founding team.

-p alt="Color version - Puppeteer Founding Team, Javier Lempert, Federico Ruiz, Alan Brande and Martin Oppenheimer" height="352" name="GNW_RichHtml_External_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31501376-ba3f-4552-a4da-872159a86c34/puppeteer-founding-team-.jpg" width="218" />

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light-it's mission is clear: to improve the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike. Over the past five years, it has made its mark in the US market not only for its collaboration with high-profile organizations, health systems, universities, and disruptive startups but also for launching rising healthtech spin-offs like CompliantChatGPT and Enlighten Capital .

With the mission of paving the way for more connected, efficient, and accessible healthcare, Light-it's founders, Alan Brande, Javier Lempert, and Martin Oppenheimer, partnered with their college fellow, ex-Meta Federico Ruiz, to launch Puppeteer . This AI-powered solution reimagines the interaction between patients and clinical staff.

Introducing Puppeteer: The AI Revolution Every Provider Needs

"Puppeteer helps doctors spend more time with patients by having AI talk directly with patients-handling calls, texts, and follow-ups. We manage the conversations that usually fill up a clinic's day-from scheduling to check-ins to answering basic medical questions. This lets healthcare teams focus on what matters most: face-to-face patient care. Our AI helps doctors serve more patients while ensuring each person gets thorough, ongoing care through every treatment step. The result? Better health outcomes for patients and a more efficient practice for providers." - Federico Ruiz, CEO of Puppeteer.

How Puppeteer AI Works

Puppeteer is a medical AI tool that talks to your patients and allows you to automate provider-patient conversations, from intake to follow-ups, through voice and text. Its platform takes the heavy lifting off the medical staff to deliver outstanding patient experiences-all while helping clinics and hospitals scale like never before.

Puppeteer AI Healthcare Capabilities :



Patient Intake Calls: It handles the first conversation with patients. It asks for and gets all the needed info into the system, saving hours of phone time while making things easy for new patients.



Appointment scheduling: Puppeteer interacts with users to find available slots, coordinate schedules, and book appointments, ensuring they get the care they need without the hassle.



Follow-up calls: It carries out check-ins with patients post-visit, ensuring smooth recoveries, medication and treatment adherence, and a clear understanding of doctor instructions. If an issue arises, the provider is alerted instantly.



Triaging: It safely prioritizes care. Evaluates symptoms by asking the right questions and routes urgent cases to the top of the queue, ensuring every patient gets the right care level at the right time.



Medical Q&A: Puppeteer answers medical questions whenever patients need help - no appointment required. Clinicians save time, and patients get accurate answers instantly.



Automated Billing Process: It helps patients understand and handle bills. Explains charges, answers questions, helps set up payment plans, and even processes payments-all in one seamless experience.

Health Data Insights: From wearables to glucose monitors, Puppeteer interprets patients' health data in plain English to provide actionable insights, empowering them to take control of their health.



Light-it and Puppeteer are setting a new standard of digital healthcare solutions. Their shared AI-driven approach ensures clinicians can address today's healthcare industry challenges while preparing for tomorrow's possibilities. With a team of experts in healthcare, product development, and technology, they empower organizations to drive change and create lasting impact.

There is Much More to Know:



Contact Light-it to learn more about its partnerships with top-tier healthcare organizations and its role in launching cutting-edge digital products. Contact Puppeteer to dive deeper into AI's future evolution and how it's impacting healthcare.

For Press Inquiries: Macarena Balparda, PR Manager

...

lightit.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at