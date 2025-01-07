Raw And Uplifting Memoir Breaks The Wall Of Silence Around Sexual Abuse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joshua Lee, reviewerCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Four out of five women, per the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, have experienced sexual violence at some point in their lifetime - yet most remain silent. C D Kreger is a tireless advocate for sexual abuse survivors, and shares her own harrowing story in FACE THE STORM , an intimate memoir of a childhood riddled with mental illness, religious zealotry, and sexual abuse.Born in the early 1960s, Kreger grew up in a strictly religious family with a legacy of sexual abuse. As a small child she was pushed towards marginalized men and told that Jesus loved them and wanted her to form“special relationships” with them. At home she was the primary target of an emotionally unstable mother who would erupt into violent rages at any time for any reason.When told of the abuse, Kreger's parents blamed their children and threatened dire consequences if they ever told anyone else - and even pushed the responsibility of stopping the abuser onto the children.Follow Kreger's story in her own words as she navigates through joys and challenges, builds healthy relationships, and finds a path to wellness, spirituality and love.While writing FACE THE STORM, Kreger falsely believed she and her sister were the only victims. Since then, Kreger has heard from a score of fellow survivors, across multiple generations, proving again that predators thrive in the shadows of silence.Kreger also realized that social isolation can cause more harm to survivors than the abuse itself. Social isolation and shame prevent survivors from seeking help and support. When survivors do reach out, they are too often shunned or silenced while their abusers are protected and enabled by our "see nothing, say nothing" culture. Kreger believes that breaking this wall of silence and invisibility is the most important step to stop the abuse.By sharing her story, Kreger encourages survivors to tell their own stories; to stand up, be seen, be heard, be counted - and FACE THE STORM.Praise for FACE THE STORM is already pouring in.“A heartbreaking story - one that needs to be heard ... I applaud C D Kreger's courageous ability to dig deep into her past and share what shattered her life most, then use it to uplift other victims of such heinous crimes into a space of healing.” - Crissy, Amazon reviewer“C D Kreger tells an extremely compelling story ... A timely memoir of a survivor that shines a light to end the darkness.” - Joshua Lee, Amazon reviewerFACE THE STORM is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORC D Kreger is a proponent of educational equity and accessibility. After surviving the trauma of a physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive childhood, Kreger left home as a teen and spent a number of years surviving on minimum and low wage jobs before eventually furthering her education through public Community Colleges and Universities and with the help of needs-based scholarship funds. Kreger holds a master's degree in Sociology from the University of Maryland.Kreger is a retired civil servant and currently lives in central Maryland with her loving husband of over 30 years. She is the proud matriarch of a group she calls her“Patchwork Family,” a diverse and ever-growing crowd of amazing children, youth and adults who call her“Mom,”“Auntie,” and“Sister.” Her family is red, brown, yellow, black, and white; LGBTQ+ and cis, Gentile and Jew, and come from places and countries near and far.

