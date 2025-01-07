Girl Scouts' 2025 Cookie Season Kicks Off Nationally, Helping Girls Across The Country Unbox Brighter Futures For Themselves

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2025 cookie lineup is jam-packed with the full spread of highly sought after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs® and more. At the close of the 2025 cookie season, two beloved cookie flavors, Girl Scout S'mores® and Toast-Yay!®, will be retired. Fans of S'mores® and Toast-Yay!® cookies can get their hands on their favorite sweet treats for the last time by visiting a nearby cookie booth or reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their individual Digital Cookie® sales link. Availability of the soon-to-be-retired varieties will vary depending on customer location.



When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision-making, people skills and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

"Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love," said GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. "The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls' journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it."

This season, GSUSA invites communities around the nation to treat themselves to their favorite cookies-and support the incredible girls behind each box. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to fuel inspiring experiences for girls throughout the year, including camps, amazing trips, service projects and much more. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; please support your local Girl Scouts by ordering from a girl you know or by visiting

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year



Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.



Beginning February 21, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth to purchase cookies in person and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy .

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

