(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Choice Hotels International, Inc. has unveiled new visual identities for Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals. (Jan 7, 2025)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has unveiled new logos for Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals. (Jan 7, 2025)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has unveiled new visual identities for Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals. (Jan 7, 2025)

New logos, which will start to appear at hotels this year, shepherd in a new phase of Radisson upscale brand advancements, including first on-property elements developed by Choice following its repositioning of the brands



Download new logos here .

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH ) begins the next chapter of its reimagination of the Radisson Hotels Americas brands, which it acquired in 2022, with the introduction of new visual identities, including new logos for Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals. The new looks draw from these iconic brands' renowned legacy of world-class hospitality while embracing Choice Hotels' bold and innovative vision to shake up the hotel industry's upscale and upper upscale segments.



The new logos shepherd in a new phase of advancements for these brands under Choice, and are among one of several experiential elements that the company will begin to implement at hotels in the Americas this year following its repositioning of Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals in 2024 to attract more upscale guests and investors and to optimize revenue for owners.



"Since our integration of the Radisson brands, we've sharpened their brand propositions to captivate travelers who are looking for a hotel stay that stands above the rest. This year will mark just the beginning of our efforts to translate that vision into something customers can experience and enjoy on property," said Indy Adenaw, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels International. "We are excited to usher in a new era for these beloved Radisson brands. At Choice Hotels, we're never ones to rest on our laurels. We're committed to further strengthening and distinguishing these brands within an increasingly competitive landscape so that owners can be confident they're gaining a truly great value from their investment."



Later this year, Choice will unveil elevated and flexible food and beverage concepts at Radisson hotels, along with other enhancements to the guest experience. Starting with an upcoming hotel in Grenada, Radisson Blu properties will feature functional and inviting Scandinavian-inspired public space and guest room designs, including a "Get Ready Moment" wall housing a large vanity and full-sized closet with flattering lighting. Choice will also introduce new premium amenities including shower, hair and body products to elevate the bathroom experience at Radisson and Radisson Blu hotels.



All these developments are rooted in the brands' shared philosophy of approachability and honoring their heritage of warm hospitality while also fearlessly challenging norms in the upscale segments.



RADISSON

Radisson is owning its space as a pioneer in hospitality. The 115-year-young brand was first established in the United States by visionary hotelier Edna Dickerson. Through her focus on purposeful innovation, Radisson became a global powerhouse. In a nod to its American roots, the new Radisson logo references the original signage with a prominent uppercase font that was once displayed on hotels across the country. The modern interpretation presents a bold and elongated typeface, commanding attention as an intrepid player for travelers seeking a modern stay that balances the timeless elements of warm hospitality.



RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu invites you to follow your curiosity and think in Blu. The first hotel, opened as the SAS Hotel in Denmark in 1960, was designed by acclaimed architect Arne Jacobsen and was heralded as the first design-forward hotel, a hallmark retained by the brand today. The new Radisson Blu logo honors this heritage of functional Scandinavian design. A minimalist gradient typeface evokes a sense of intrigue while the wide spacing between the letters draws people in to discover more. With a vision to transcend the ordinary, Radisson Blu hotels attract the traveler seeking a stay that combines style with substance, innovation with comfort and a sense of belonging in an elevated environment.



RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

The new Radisson Individuals logo is intentionally subtle, accentuating the individual character of the boutique and independent hotels in this soft brand collection as it takes center stage. The logo harmonizes with Radisson Blu's, its companion in the upper upscale segment, to reflect an elevated hotel stay that sparks guests' sense of curiosity. With a simplified creative identity and mission to immerse guests in their destination, Radisson Individuals properties serve as an explorer's haven.



Radisson-branded properties will begin showcasing the new visual identities through property signage and other on-site materials this year, starting with the Radisson Hotel El Paso Airport in Texas and the Radisson Blu Fargo in North Dakota.

In 2025, guests can visit a growing number of

Radisson-branded properties in popular and up-and-coming leisure destinations. This includes the recently opened Radisson near the historic center of Puebla , one of Mexico's most visited cities, and upcoming Radisson hotels opening in Playa Caracol, one of Panama's most stunning beaches, and in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, known for its historic sites and cultural institutions.



Choice has also invested in strengthening Radisson-branded hotels in its portfolio. This year, it will begin a $15 million renovation of the

Radisson Blu Mall of America, turning it into an anchor hotel that embodies the reimagined Radisson Blu brand. It also completed a sweeping renovation of the stunning Radisson Salt Lake City Hotel, with new designs in the lobby, guest rooms and meeting spaces blending modern design with influences from Salt Lake City's natural landscape. A second phase of the renovation will be completed this year and will include the addition of 215 West, a charming, on-site coffee shop.



Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson Individuals hotels participate in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program that enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at more than 7,000 properties worldwide, including more than 1,000 upscale, upper upscale and luxury hotels. Sign up to start earning points.



About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit .

Radisson®: A Century Young

With a history spanning over 115 years, Radisson exists to champion the enduring spirit of hospitality, innovating with purpose to meet the evolving needs of guests while holding fast to the timeless principles of care and warmth. Franchised or owned and managed in the Americas by Choice Hotels International, Radisson Hotels offer functional guestrooms, upscale on-site services such as modern fitness facilities, restaurants and bars, and free Wi-Fi, designed for travelers seeking simplicity, authenticity and modern imperatives during each hotel stay. For more information, visit Blu®: Think in Black & White Blu

Born as the first design hotel over 65 years ago, Radisson Blu is embracing its Scandinavian roots as the brand redefines the hospitality experience. Franchised in the Americas by Choice Hotels International, Radisson Blu transcends the ordinary and offers a stay that combines style with substance, innovation with comfort and a sense of belonging in an elevated environment. Radisson Blu hotels offer upper upscale accommodations with minimalist design, prioritizing comfort and distinctiveness in the guestrooms, unique dining concepts, multipurpose workspaces with complimentary Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and wellness facilities. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">#radisson-bl .

Radisson Individuals®: Explorers Welcome

Radisson Individuals brings together independent and boutique hotels that spark our guests' innate curiosity for the untold stories our hotels and all their destinations have to offer. Franchised in the Americas by Choice Hotels International, which launched the first soft brand over fifteen years ago, sparking the thrill of exploration with vivid characteristics reflective of the locale, while upholding its steadfast dedication to service excellence. Radisson Individuals offers upper upscale on-site services such as restaurants and bars, wellness facilities and free Wi-Fi, ensuring guests feel inspired and welcomed as they embark on their journey. For more information, visit: Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">/choice-privilege .



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.



SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED