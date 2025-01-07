Merit Financial Advisors Partners With Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning And Establishes Fourth Office In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Advisors

("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has acquired Zimmermann Management & Planning ("Zimmermann"). This will expand Merit's presence with a fourth office in Pennsylvania and increase its assets by $739 million.

Based in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Zimmermann specializes in serving state employees and retirees in the region with a focus on investment management, retirement, and estate planning. As a result of the partnership, Zimmermann will expand its infrastructure and grow its marketing, technology, and investment teams. The firm's President and Investment Advisor Representative, Curt H. Zimmermann, will transition to a new role as Partner and Wealth Manager at Merit and will be joined by the rest of his team.

"I am thrilled to be taking Zimmermann to the next level of growth by partnering with Merit," said Curt. "We are proud to join a firm that aligns with our mission of putting the client first, enabling our team to focus on their responsibilities while expanding how we serve our clients."

This is Merit's thirty-first acquisition since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC's Aspire Holdings platform. In late December, Merit announced its acquisition of Roth Asset Management, which added approximately $773 million in assets and expanded Merit's presence in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're thrilled to expand Merit's presence in Pennsylvania and add a fourth office in the region," said Tyler Vernon, Managing Principal at Merit. "Partnering with Zimmermann opens the door to a new niche market, and we're thrilled to welcome Curt and his talented team to Merit."

The merger was finalized on December 20, 2024. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $11.84 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024 ($8.8 billion in advisory, $2.8 billion in brokerage assets, and $253 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit . Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit .

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm's ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long-term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M – $1.5B+. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 700 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $80 billion. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, please visit .

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors

