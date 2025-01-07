(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Pillow Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The maternity pillow market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $558.04 billion in 2023 to $587.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period is attributed to the rising demand for convenience products during pregnancy, greater consumer awareness, an increasing incidence of restless leg syndrome among pregnant women, a growing preference for memory foam pregnancy pillows, and a heightened focus on organic fillings.

The maternity pillow market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $727.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period is attributed to an increase in the pregnancy rate, higher demand for memory foam pregnancy pillows, the rising popularity of premium pregnancy pillows, health benefits such as pain relief and comfort, and increased spending power. Key trends during this period include targeted advertisements and promotions of pregnancy pillows, advancements in technologies, the creation of innovative products, a growing emphasis on social media advertising, and government initiatives aimed at raising awareness.

The rising incidence of restless leg syndrome among pregnant women is anticipated to drive the growth of the maternity pillow market in the future. Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a neurological condition characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs due to uncomfortable sensations. The increase in cases of RLS among pregnant women is linked to factors such as iron deficiency, increased blood volume, weight gain, fluid retention, sleep disruptions, and genetic or pre-existing conditions. Maternity pillows can help alleviate RLS in pregnant women by offering enhanced leg support and promoting better circulation during sleep. For example, in May 2022, a report by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based organization, noted that the prevalence of RLS significantly rises during pregnancy, reaching 41% in the third trimester compared to 15.7% in the first trimester. Therefore, the rising incidence of RLS among pregnant women is fueling the growth of the maternity pillow market.

Key players in the maternity pillow market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as pillows with adjustable and removable belly wedges, to strengthen their competitive position. These specialized cushions are designed to provide customizable support for pregnant women by allowing users to adjust or remove the wedge, accommodating the growing belly for enhanced comfort. North America was the largest region in the maternity pillow market in 2023. The regions covered in the maternity pillow market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the maternity pillow market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Yana Ltd

Medela AG

Naturepedic

Babymoov

The Bump

Babymoon Enterprises Llp

Moonlight Slumber

Boppy Company LLC

PharMeDoc

Duro-Med Industries Inc. (DMI)

Everlasting Comfort

Bamboo Bliss

Pregnancy Pillow Co. LLC

Theraline

Momcozy

Snuggle Me Organic

Milliard Brands

Leachco Inc.

Hiccapop

Quilt Comfort

BackMax Cozy Bump Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $587.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $727.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Maternity Pillow Market Characteristics

3. Maternity Pillow Market Trends and Strategies

4. Maternity Pillow Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global Maternity Pillow Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Maternity Pillow Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Maternity Pillow Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Maternity Pillow Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Maternity Pillow Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Maternity Pillow Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



U-Shaped

C-Shaped

J-Shaped

Wedges Other Products

6.2. Global Maternity Pillow Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Memory Foam

Styrofoam Ball

Polyester Fiber

Microbeads

Buckwheat Other Materials

6.3. Global Maternity Pillow Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Hospital and Pharmacy Other Distribution Channels

7. Maternity Pillow Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Maternity Pillow Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Maternity Pillow Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

