Jumpcloud Triumphs For Sixth Year On The Best Places To Work List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has secured its placement on Built In's prestigious 2025 Best Places to Work list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise. It honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

JumpCloud is recognized on the following lists:



100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado in 2025

100 Best Remote Midsize Places to Work in 2025

100 Best Places to Work in Colorado in 2025 100 Best Remote Places to Work in 2025

"Being named to Built In's Best Places to Work for the sixth consecutive year is a tremendous honor. It's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture where our employees thrive," said Amy Moynihan, chief people officer, JumpCloud. "This recognition highlights our unique mix of benefits, employee programs, and leadership development opportunities. All these, and more, make JumpCloud an exceptional place to work. Our team's success drives us. We aim to foster an environment that celebrates innovation, collaboration, and growth."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates seek on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote work, flexible hours, and DEI programs.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and founder, Built In.“At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

About Built In

Built In is the“always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

