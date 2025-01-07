548 Foundation Partners With Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council To Create Workforce Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A 548 Foundation celebrates the occasion with family members. Photo credit Marques Dunn.

A graduate hugs their mother during a ceremony. Graduates have a 90% career placement rate with an average hourly rate of $25. Photo credit Marques Dunn.

A group of students follow along during instructor-led hands-on training. Students receives hundreds of hours of training over the multi-work cohorts provided by 548 Foundation.

Graduates of the program will earn the qualifications necessary to become First Year Apprentices in the MACRC Apprentice Training Program.

- A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of 548 Enterprise and 548 FoundationCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 548 Foundation and the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC) Apprentice Training Fund are proud to announce a transformative partnership to expand training and career opportunities for residents of marginalized communities in Illinois. This collaboration will combine expertise in renewable energy and carpentry to offer a robust pre-apprenticeship program aimed at addressing workforce gaps in clean energy and construction industries.The partnership establishes a comprehensive training pathway, blending 548 Foundation's 300- and 450-hour renewable energy training programs with MACRC's industry-recognized carpentry apprenticeship curriculum. Participants will undergo a rigorous 10- to 15-week pre-apprenticeship program that includes:● NCCER Core Construction & Solar PV Certifications● OSHA 30 Certification● Construction Boot Camp Training● NABCEP Associate Certification● Life Skills and Financial Literacy DevelopmentGraduates of the program will earn the qualifications necessary to become First Year Apprentices in the MACRC Apprentice Training Program, positioning them for long-term careers as union carpenters.“We're proud to partner with the 548 Foundation to provide expert training to the next generation of union carpenters needed to meet the growing demand in the renewable energy industry,” said Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid America Carpenters Regional Council.“This partnership will provide opportunities for young people from underserved communities to learn valuable skills and puts them on a path towards rewarding, family-sustaining careers in the Carpenters Union.”In addition to technical training, participants will receive stipends during the program, as well as mentorship and job placement assistance. The partnership prioritizes placing graduates on projects within the clean energy and renewable energy sectors, ensuring access to union-supported career pathways.“The impact of this partnership will ripple for decades,” said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of 548 Enterprise and 548 Foundation.“Union jobs have lifted millions of people into middle-class lifestyles, and that's the type of impact we're looking to make at 548 Foundation - how many people can we uplift and put on a track to a better quality of life for them and their families, for generations.”This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing clean energy while breaking down barriers for minoritized communities and providing equitable access to career opportunities in industries where they have been historically underrepresented.About 548 FoundationThe 548 Foundation is committed to making sustainability accessible to all by transforming communities through education, innovation, and empowerment. The foundation provides pathways to meaningful careers in the green economy by offering free, hands-on training in solar energy installation, climate-focused pre-apprenticeships, and energy auditing. By mentoring and supporting individuals from disadvantaged communities, the 548 Foundation is building a more equitable and sustainable future for Chicago and beyond.About Mid-America Carpenters Regional CouncilThe Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council represents over 53,000 working men and women in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Eastern Iowa. The Mid-America Regional Council provides the construction and maintenance industries with productive, competitive and certified professionals, encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills.

