Minister Of Public Health Meets With First Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cuba
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, held a meeting today with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba HE Mr Gerardo Peñalver Portal, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting reviewed the cooperation relations between the two nations and discussed ways to enhance and develop collaboration in the healthcare sector.
MENAFN07012025000063011010ID1109063800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.