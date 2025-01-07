Pholoho Biotechnology Announces Success In Extracting And Purifying The Biomolecule C-Phycocyanin For Cancer Research And Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHEDIAC, NB, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Pholoho Biotechnology, an innovative company in the field of biotechnology, is proud to announce a significant achievement with the extraction and purification of C-Phycocyanin, a biomolecule derived from laboratory-cultivated microalgae. Renowned for its bioactive properties and therapeutic potential, C-Phycocyanin holds particular promise in the fight against cancer.

Through advanced technologies and dedicated research teams, Pholoho Biotechnology has developed a unique process to produce reagent-grade C-Phycocyanin with exceptional purity. This product will be marketed and distributed globally, providing research centers with the tools to accelerate their work on cancer treatments and other severe diseases.

In addition, Pholoho Biotechnology plans to progressively invest in advanced research programs to explore medical applications of phycocyanin, with a long-term goal of developing targeted treatments for specific types of cancer identified by its scientific team.

"This milestone represents a crucial step in our mission to harness biotechnology for innovative medical solutions," said Martin Joly, President of Pholoho Biotechnology. "C-Phycocyanin opens promising avenues, and we are committed to maximizing its potential to contribute to progress in the fight against cancer and other critical illnesses."

Pholoho Biotechnology thus reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality biomolecules to support cancer research and to developing innovative therapeutic approaches to address the most complex medical challenges.

