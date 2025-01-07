Invest In Others Charitable Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Program Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funds Totaling $301.6K Given to 17 Nonprofits Supported by Professionals, Amplifying the Impact They Make on Communities Across the Country

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("IiO"), a nonprofit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today that 17 nonprofits have received funding from its 2024 Grant Program.

The IiO Grant Program provides annual Grants for Good and Grants for Change to help nonprofit organizations, supported by financial professionals, meet the critical needs of the people and communities they serve. Both grants award up to $20,000 in program assistance, capital improvements, and seed money to nonprofits across a wide range of causes:



Grants for Good

awards funding to nonprofits focusing on areas such as arts and culture, education and youth programs, health and wellness, human services and economic development, hunger and poverty prevention, and military and veterans. Grants for Change

awards funding to nonprofits working to create and strengthen opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities.

"We feel privileged to be able to help financial professionals amplify the positive impact that the projects and organizations they support can make-locally and nationally," said R. Barkley Payne, President and CEO of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation . "Our grants enable vital nonprofits to fill gaps in funding, and position themselves to give back even more to communities, over a longer term. We are so proud to be able to amplify the good work that financial advisors nationwide are doing to give back. Together, we can do even more."

Invest in Others has awarded a total of $301,600.08 to 17 nonprofits throughout the U.S. as part of its 2024 Grant Program.

Grants for Good

recipients include:



Act of Grace, Inc. , $20,000 for supporting families of youth with Epilepsy.

Bethany House , $20,000 for providing care and housing for women aging out of foster care.

Bronx Letters Foundation , $20,000 for unlocking sustainable pathways to success for students.

Classmates Literacy Foundation , $11,000 for improving literacy for learners of all ages.

CoxHealth Foundation , $15,509.08 for growing and training the healthcare workforce.

El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom , $17,000 for teaching the importance of agriculture.

Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia , $15,491 for providing assistance and advocacy for Virginians living with Epilepsy.

New Era Community Connection , $20,000 for creating compassion, collaboration, and accountability in underserved communities.

Parker H. Bainter Foundation , $20,000 for making family hospital visits with their children possible.

Queen Academy, Inc. , $15,000 for transforming women's lives through mentoring.

Willow House , $15,000 for ensuring no child, teen or parent grieves alone. Your Safe Place Foundation , $20,000 for providing safety and justice to victims of abuse and violence.

Grants for Change

recipients include:



Boss Kidz Inc. , $15,000 for empowering youth and developing minds.

Bringing America Sports Health , $20,000 for advancing healthcare for Baltimore area athletes.

Goldsboro Front Porch Council , $17,500 for rebuilding Goldsboro neighborhoods and communities.

Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas , $20,000 for helping single mothers graduate from college. Leave a Legacy Always (LALA) , $19,500 for improving quality of life through financial education.

For more information about the 2024 Grants for Good and Grants for Change recipients, please visit .

The IiO 2024 Grant Program is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Fidelity Investments, Lead Program Sponsor Ameriprise Financial, as well as Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, Envestnet, Franklin Templeton, FS Investments, MFS, and PIMCO.

In addition, Invest in Others has added Ed Swenson, Executive Vice President and President of RIA Solutions at Osaic , to its Board of Directors. Mr. Swenson ensures RIA professionals working with Osaic have the support and resources, including technology, capital, transition and M&A assistance, and relationship management, that they need to manage their practices. Earlier in his career, Mr. Swenson was Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, and Vice President of Multiple Discipline Account Platforms at Citigroup.

"Ed is well-respected in our industry as a strong champion for entrepreneurial RIAs," said Mr. Payne . "He will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to working with him to advance our mission to recognize, and empower, advisors' efforts to give back to their communities."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation aims to amplify, celebrate, and inspire the charitable work of the financial services community. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

