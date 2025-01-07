Executive Home Care Partners With Calicocare To Enhance Senior In-Home Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care , a leading provider of in-home care services and part of the Evive Brands family, announced today an innovative partnership with CalicoCare , an aging-in-place company. This collaboration will elevate the quality of care provided to seniors by integrating advanced monitoring solutions through CalicoCare's flagship technology, SenseAware.

SenseAware is a state-of-the-art monitoring system designed to empower seniors to live independently while keeping caregivers and families informed. Unlike traditional home monitoring systems, SenseAware uses non-intrusive sensors, eliminating the need for cameras, and integrates seamlessly with health devices like Fitbits and Apple Watches. This technology tracks activity patterns, detects potential risks such as falls, and provides real-time insights into seniors' well-being through an easy-to-use dashboard.

"This partnership is a game-changer for senior in-home care," said Rima Chadhauri, Director of Operations at Executive Home Care. "By combining CalicoCare's advanced technology with our personalized caregiving services, we are addressing the increasing demand for innovative, preventive care. Together, we are enhancing safety, independence, and overall quality of life for the seniors we serve."

CalicoCare's commitment to transforming caregiving aligns with Executive Home Care's mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality care. By leveraging predictive tools and real-time monitoring, the partnership bridges the gap between seniors, families, and caregivers, offering a comprehensive approach to senior well-being.

"At CalicoCare, our goal is to revolutionize how care is delivered by providing powerful tools that support independence and informed caregiving," said Stephan Habermeyer, CEO of CalicoCare. "We're thrilled to partner with Executive Home Care to bring our innovative solutions to more families, enabling seniors to age in place with dignity and confidence."

Through this partnership, Executive Home Care will integrate SenseAware into its range of services, allowing families to make data-driven decisions about their loved ones' care needs. The collaboration underscores the shared vision of both organizations to redefine senior care with a focus on prevention, safety, and compassion.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

