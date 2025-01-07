(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a company dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals while also maximizing shareholder value through a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem that integrates health, wellness, entertainment, fintech and real estate, is excited to announce the success of its exclusive after-party event hosted by Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur and Director Michael Braun .

The event was a star-studded affair, featuring a range of notable talent, including Elle Fanning , Dakota Fanning , Zoe Kravitz , Cara Delevingne , Richard Gadd , Jodie Turner Smith , Taika Waititi , Mert Alas , Ariana DeBose , Pablo Larraine , Cooper Koch , Damson Idris , Kate Beckinsale, Kieran Culkin , Paris Jackson , Yasmin Finney , Anna Sawai, Quinta Brunson, Maria Bakalova , and Emma Stone .

In addition to celebrating the success of the event, Limitless X Holdings is proud to announce an exciting new direction for its entertainment division- Limitless Films Inc. , which will create movies, which align with the company's mission and philosophy. This strategic move will also harness the power of Hollywood movies as a dynamic platform for global marketing, helping brands gain international recognition through product placements and partnerships with A-list actors.

Limitless Films will focus on producing high-quality, engaging content that seamlessly integrates product placement, providing brands with the opportunity to align themselves with films that have international appeal. By combining branded content with compelling storytelling, Limitless Films aims to create a new standard in which movies function as both entertainment and an effective marketing tool.

Key Highlights of Limitless Films' Strategic Vision:



Movie-Driven Marketing: Leveraging Hollywood's global reach to place products and brands within top-tier films that attract international audiences.



Star-Studded Collaborations: Partnering with A-list actors and directors to ensure films reach a global market and have maximum impact.



Film Ownership: In certain cases, Limitless Films will own the intellectual property of the films it produces, enabling perpetual profit generation.



Compelling Storytelling: Creating content that aligns with the company's health, wellness, and lifestyle message, offering a deeper connection with audiences.

Expanding Global Reach: Using movies as a platform to drive brand recognition and awareness across multiple global markets.



“By producing films that align with our company's mission and philosophy, we're able to engage consumers in an entirely new way,” said Michael Braun, Director at Limitless X Holdings. “This strategy will not only elevate the visibility of our brand but also foster long-term growth as we build a world-class brand house rooted in entertainment and innovation.”

The launch of Limitless Films Inc. comes immediately after the appointment of acclaimed and legendary Hollywood producer Arthur Sarkissian to our Board of Directors. Sarkissian's extensive experience and vision will play a key role in shaping the future of our entertainment division. With this strategic move, Limitless Films Inc. marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Limitless X Holdings , positioning the company to revolutionize the relationship between entertainment, marketing, and global brand recognition.

About Limitless Films, Inc.

Limitless Films Inc., will focus on television and film production, bringing a fresh, strategic approach to entertainment. This move enhances the value of our existing brands and products while expanding our reach to a broader audience through captivating visual storytelling. By creating content that reflects our“Look Good, Feel Great” philosophy, Limitless Films will engage consumers on a deeper level, strengthening our brand message and amplifying its presence across multiple platforms.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings Inc. is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Fintech, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Limitless X Inc., the company specializes in direct-to-consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The parent company is poised to make a significant impact in the fintech space, looking to benefit from equity instruments tied to cryptocurrency and offering unique solutions that enable investors to diversify their portfolios while effectively managing risk. Additionally, the company is expanding into the real estate industry and film production, with plans to develop and produce films that align with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great." By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and a global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities worldwide.

