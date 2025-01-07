WTW To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings On February 4, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 before the opens.

The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on WTW's website here . The conference call will include a question-and-answer session. To participate in the question-and-answer session, please register here .

An online replay will be available at shortly after the call concludes.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS

Claudia De La Hoz | ...