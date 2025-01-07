ROTH Deepens Commitment To The Technology Sector With Key Team Expansions In Banking And Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , announced today the expansion of its team with the addition of Marc Lewis as Managing Director, Head of Banking, and Imtiaz (Taz) Koujalgi as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, specializing in Enterprise Software. These appointments reinforce ROTH's commitment to supporting innovation and growth in the dynamic and rapidly evolving technology sector.

Marc Lewis has joined ROTH as Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking with over 30 years of experience in technology investment and banking. Starting his career in the software industry, Marc transitioned to Wall Street, where he held roles at Prudential Securities and Cowen. Over the next 19 years, he managed Technology, Media, and Telecom (“TMT”) portfolios at leading hedge funds, including Citadel, Millennium, Pequot Capital, and S.A.C. Capital Advisors (predecessor to Point72). His extensive investment background provides him with uniquely differentiated insights and expertise to guide public and private company clients.

Most recently, Marc successfully re-launched and expanded the Wedbush TMT banking team, leading the group for nearly six years. He brings deep domain expertise across all areas of TMT, advising clients in sectors such as software and security, artificial intelligence, video games, enterprise technology, and e-commerce. His transactional experience includes IPOs, secondary stock sales, convertible bond offerings, M&A, SPAC transactions, private placements, and strategic capital market advisory.

Marc earned his Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Behavior from the University of Michigan.

“I am grateful for this next chapter and the opportunity to join ROTH and collaborate with visionary technology companies, helping them navigate their capital and strategic needs,” said Marc.

Taz Koujalgi has joined ROTH as a Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director, specializing in Enterprise Software to expand the firm's existing Technology Research franchise. With over 15 years of experience as a lead analyst on both the sell-side and buy-side, he has covered multiple sub-sectors within Enterprise Software, including Security, Infrastructure Software, Data/Analytics, and Unified Communications.

Before joining ROTH, Taz served as Managing Director of Software Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. Earlier in his career, he held senior equity analyst roles covering software at Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim Securities.

He holds an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from DYP College of Engineering in India.

Taz commented,“I am thrilled to join ROTH and have the opportunity to cover the Enterprise Software sector. I hope to leverage my experience covering Software on the sell-side and buy-side to further expand ROTH's Technology Research franchise and look forward to collaborating with the team.”

“We are pleased to welcome Marc and Taz to the ROTH team as we continue to expand our presence in the rapidly evolving technology sector,” said Aaron Gurewitz, President and Head of Investment Banking at ROTH.“Marc's extensive investment banking and portfolio management expertise, coupled with Taz's deep analytical insights into enterprise software, significantly enhance our ability to provide clients unparalleled strategic guidance. Their additions underscore our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to companies shaping the future of technology.”

“We are fortunate to have Taz join our Technology research team. His experience and knowledge across the many applications in Enterprise Software will help ROTH's clients gain valuable perspective on emerging themes in this important sector,” said Co-Directors of Research - Jeff Martin, CFA and Pat Hearns in a joint statement.

Since 2014, ROTH has raised $16.2 billion for technology deals. (Source: ROTH, November 2024)

