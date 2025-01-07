Radarfirst Welcomes Zach Burnett As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RadarFirst Continues to Advance Innovation & Elevate Customer Success Following Record-Breaking 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadarFirst, the premier SaaS provider for automating intelligent decisions for data incident management, is proud to announce the appointment of Zach Burnett as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at RadarFirst," said Burnett. "As a pioneer in the security, privacy, and compliance industry, RadarFirst has built a strong foundation. With a focus on growth and adaptability, our team will continue to focus on customer success and look to accelerate innovation through the integration of ethical artificial intelligence."

Zach is a seasoned business leader with 20 years of experience holding high-impact roles at companies like IBM and Varicent. Previously serving as RadarFirst's Chief Revenue Officer, he has a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

“With the recent launch of Radar® Compliance, we've introduced a groundbreaking solution that has transformed how organizations navigate regulatory complexities. In the face of the continued proliferation of threat actors and the increasing scope of government regulations, RadarFirst sits at a critical intersection, empowering businesses to make confident, consistent, and timely compliance decisions. Our team remains focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers while driving growth and reinforcing our leadership in the industry,” said Burnett.

In parallel, RadarFirst is pleased to share that Don India will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.“It has been an honor to lead RadarFirst and work alongside such an incredible team,” said Don.“I am proud of what we've accomplished together and confident in the company's continued success under Zach's leadership. I look forward to continuing to support the company's mission to simplify risk management and drive meaningful impact for its customers.”

In 2024, RadarFirst experienced record growth while simultaneously maintaining industry-leading customer retention and Net Promoter Scores.

About RadarFirst:

RadarFirst offers enterprise risk solutions to automate intelligent decisions for state, federal, international, and industry-specific regulations. Our patented assessment technology enables organizations to act quickly to determine obligations with evolving legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements. With RadarFirst, organizations can confidently navigate complex privacy and compliance reporting with consistent, documented decision-making.

