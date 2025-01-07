Deleteme Announces Special Business-Level Plans To Protect U.S. Congress And House Politicians

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In response to escalating threats, DeleteMe provides enhanced privacy for lawmakers

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent bomb threats and fake emergency calls have increasingly targeted U.S. lawmakers. These incidents have created a climate of fear and anxiety, making it more important than ever for these individuals to take steps to protect their privacy.

In response, DeleteMe , a leading privacy service, is introducing special business-level plans designed to help safeguard members of and their families. DeleteMe helps workers, corporate employees, and individuals continually discover, monitor, and remove exposed personal information online.

“The rise in threats against our nation's politicians is deeply concerning,” said Rob Shavell, co-founder and CEO of DeleteMe.“Politically-motivated violence is on the rise, and we intend to do everything we can to ensure that officials can perform their duties without the constant fear of targeted retribution or harassment.”

DeleteMe's services help individuals and businesses automatically find and remove sensitive PII exposed in Google searches, in data broker databases, and hundreds of other online sources. The company removes personally identifiable details like phone numbers, emails, and addresses, details about employees, and more, to help prevent members from being targeted by cyberattackers, stalkers, and social engineering scammers.

According to Princeton University1, almost 600 threat events targeting public officials have been recorded up until November of 2024; up 19 percent from the same period last year, and 108 percent compared to 2022. DeleteMe's own findings show that exposed PII has increased by an average over 250 percent in the last two years. Today, Gen AI tools – including Chat-GPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, and more – are all being used more frequently to weaponize personal data.

The privacy risks facing lawmakers are part of a broader trend affecting public figures, corporate leaders, and everyday individuals. As online data collection continues to grow, so does the potential for its misuse, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive privacy measures.

