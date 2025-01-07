Growth Trends In The Transcatheter Devices Market, 2024-2035, By Product, Application, End User And Region

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Devices by Product, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global transcatheter devices market is estimated to be USD 10.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to several factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological developments and innovation in transcatheter devices, government and regulatory approvals, and strategic alliances and partnerships.



Regulatory bodies like the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved a range of transcatheter devices for high-risk patients, boosting confidence in their safety and effectiveness. Additionally, reimbursement policies in several regions are increasingly supporting minimally invasive cardiovascular treatments. For example, Edwards Lifesciences' EVOQUE, the first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement device, received FDA approval in February 2024. The EVOQUE system aims to improve the health of individuals with symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who have not responded to optimal medical therapy (OMT) and are considered suitable candidates for tricuspid valve replacement by a heart team.

By product, the transcatheter replacement devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transcatheter devices market in 2024 owing to the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart valve disorders like aortic stenosis. For instance, Genesis MedTech acquired JC Medical, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) startup, to Edwards Lifesciences in August 2024. The J-Valve System, intended to treat severe aortic regurgitation, is part of this transaction. Additionally, the transcatheter repair devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for less invasive options in treating conditions such as mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitation, combined with advances in device technology that improve safety and outcomes.

By application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transcatheter devices market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially among the aging population, and the growing preference for transcatheter procedures such as TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) and TMVR (transcatheter mitral valve repair). For instance, Abbott's TriClip, a ground-breaking tool for fixing faulty tricuspid heart valves, was approved by the FDA in April 2024. Being the first of its type, the TriClip is anticipated to enhance patient outcomes by offering a less intrusive alternative to conventional surgical techniques. Additionally, the neurology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in treating conditions like carotid artery stenosis and advancements in devices designed for neurovascular interventions.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transcatheter devices market in 2024 owing to the widespread availability of advanced medical facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and comprehensive patient care required for complex transcatheter procedures. For instance, Abbott declared in July 2024 that it would introduce Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a next-generation heart valve technology, throughout the UK and Ireland. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient procedures, shorter recovery times, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional hospital stays.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, particularly in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing patient awareness, coupled with increasing investments in the region's healthcare sector. For instance, Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. signed a partnership agreement in November 2023 intending to bring the Myval Octacor transcatheter heart valve to Japan.

Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



Medtronic PLC



Abbott Laboratories



Boston Scientific Corporation



Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation)



Terumo Corporation



AtriCure, Inc.



Cardinal Health, Inc.



Biotronik SE & Co. KG



Intuitive Surgical, Inc.



CathRx Limited



MicroPort Scientific Corporation



W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



LivaNova PLC

